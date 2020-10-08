MobileAndroidTech News

The US veto delays the arrival of Android 11 to Huawei devices

By Abraham
0
10
Abraham

Huawei today presented EMUI 11, the new version of its Android customization layer with interesting news in system animations, the always-on screen, multitasking and more.

However, while other manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme or OnePlus are already launching their customization layers with Android 11, EMUI 11 is still based on Android 10 and will only receive Android 11 later.

From what we have heard , this is because the US veto has prevented Huawei from having early access to Google’s Android 11 code like other manufacturers .

Since Google released the final code for Android 11 a couple of days ago , Huawei still has a way to go before it can adopt the new version.

In any case, EMUI 11 introduces many changes with respect to Android, so the version that runs underneath is not as important as in other layers of customization.

At the moment, EMUI 11 will only arrive on the smartphones of the Huawei P40 and Huawei Mate 30 series, as well as the new smartphones that are released from now on.

 

