The emperors of the Byzantine Empire (the name by which modern and contemporary scholars indicate the Eastern Roman Empire) had an elite unit they used as their personal bodyguards: the Guardia Variaga. Formed initially by the emperor Basil II in 988 AD and was composed mainly of Vikings.

In 989 AD, the Varangian guard was led by Basil II himself against the rebel general Bardas Phokas in Chrysopolis, where their brutality and effectiveness in battle was noted, after chasing the fleeing army and literally “to pieces”. Over the next 100 years, the ranks of the guards included almost all Norsemen from Scandinavia until the end of the 11th century. The Laxdœla saga (one of the most important Icelandic sagas written in medieval Icelandic) tells that Bollason stamps he was the first Icelandic or Norwegian known in the Varangian Guard.

Another important member of the guard was the future King Harald Sigurdsson III of Norway. During his service, Harald earned the titles of spatharokandidatos (a mid-level honorary title in use in the Byzantine Empire), but he gave up his post to become King of Norway in 1046 AD After the death of King Edward the Confessor, Harald claimed the English throne and led an invasion, but was defeated at the Battle of Stamford Bridge (the end of the Viking era in Europe according to historians).

With the reign of Emperor Alexius Comnenus at the end of the 11th century AD, the Varangian Guard began to see more Anglo-Saxons, after William the Conqueror obtained the throne of England during the Norman conquest. A higher number of Norwegians occurred when Sigurd I of Norway left for the Norwegian Crusade to the Holy Land and allowed his men to join the guard around 1110 AD

The last mention of the Guardia Variaga is in the Greek version of “The Chronicle of the Morea”, which states that a unit of these men escorted the prince of Achaia to prison after the battle of Pelagonia in 1259 AD.