“The vast majority have already gone through COVID”: Pati Chapoy defended herself from criticism that branded her irresponsible for attending TV Azteca’s Christmas dinner

After the Christmas dinner that took place inside Aztec TV last Wednesday, where through the images broadcast you can see the vast majority of journalists and television hosts living closely together, said action was condemned by public opinion and various voices branded it as irresponsible to Ricardo Salinas Pliego, director of the group and who orchestrated the coexistence, and the characters who came in the midst of the current health situation.

Among those present who attended the coexistence is part of the team of Windowing, being the great absent Daniel Bisogno and Pedro Sola, but It was Pati Chapoy who decided to give her point of view regarding her attendance at the end of the year celebration of Salinas Group.

In principle, the host of the show’s information program made the clarification about the voluntary attendance to the celebration, this in reference to what had been speculated regarding that the president of the television station had “forced” his employees to attend ignoring all the health measures recommended by the Ministry of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was in the space that leads where Chapoy took a few minutes to talk about what happened and began by explaining that Attendance at the event was 100% voluntary, in addition to making it clear that everyone’s responsibilities regarding sanitary measures are personal.

“I have been highly criticized but I want to clarify several things, first of all, it is not mandatory, when we are invited, everyone decides whether or not to go in these circumstances” started.

Pati was seconded by Pedro Sola, who decided not to participate in the dinner to better retire home, and defended the right for everyone to decide what is best for them in health matters.

“Pedro and I arrived with our mask at the reception, we waited for Mr. Salinas and Benjamin to come down, we greeted them, and Pedro made the decision that he was going home,” said Chapoy.

“This is how it should be, the truth is that we have been kept at home for so long, I just come to work, he arrived in the car, I leave as soon as the program ends and with my age it was the best”Sola added.

After the driver’s brief comment, Pati assured that she was not reproaching him for the fact that he would have preferred to go home, and also assured that A large part of those present at the gathering had already suffered from the contagion of the disease that has claimed hundreds of thousands of deaths in the world.

“Of course I am not recriminating you, I just want to clarify that the vast majority of the attendees have already gone through Covid, at dinner time you take off your mask and meanwhile I had the opportunity to talk with my colleagues,” said Chapoy .

And regarding the clip that he shared on his social networks where the president of Salinas Group standing up and recording with his cell phone aspects of the criticized dinner, Pati assured that he did it as proof to show that he is indeed the one who is in charge of his own social networks and is not a community manager as has been speculated due to the constant activity presented by its official account and the multiple messages it has answered in response to the many attacks it receives daily.

“I recorded a video where Ricardo (Salinas Pliego) is competing with us and I did it precisely because there are many people who doubt that he is the one who is active in their networks,” concluded the host.

