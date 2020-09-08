Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows

The version 0.22.0 of the PowerToys for Windows 10 already allows us to silence the audio and video when we use the webcam of our PC

By Brian Adam
0
4
You may or may not know the Windows 10 PowerToys by now. If it is the second case, before continuing, clarify that it is a set of Microsoft tools that allow the user to add certain extras to the operating system in the form of new functionalities. Tools of which we have already explained how they could be installed on a PC and how they have received successive improvements. It is the case of this one that concerns us

Microsoft today released version 0.22.0 of its PowerToys for Windows 10. It is about a development version with some experimental features for those who want something new. In this case it is a complement that allows to mute audio and video in Windows 10 when we are using any program that uses our microphone and our webcam.

Mute video and audio

Version v0.21.1 mainly contains a number of bug fixes, but a new experimental version v0.22.0 will suffice with a single key press to mute the audio that the microphone picks up and blind the video we are transmitting via webcam.

PowerToys uses the API to mute the microphone in Windows and from the virtual controller for the webcam that what it does is trick the camera into thinking that it is collecting image content even though it is actually only receiving a black background.

You only need to select the camera within the PowerToys options. These are the key combinations:

  • Win + N to switch audio and video at the same time
  • Win + Shift + O to toggle video
  • Win + Shift + A to toggle the microphone

Any application that makes use of video or audio can see both functions deactivated at the press of a key, in the same way that with another press they can recover their normal activity.

Of course, they warn that version 0.22.0 of the PowerToys can cause malfunction in some laptops, which is why Microsoft has released this function in a trial version and not within version 0.21.0, the “general”, of the PowerToys.

