The Vikings weren’t blond: new research debunks the modern image of these warriors

The collective imagination sees Vikings as Scandinavian blondes. However, as is often the case, it is just some kind of cliché surrounding this race of ancient warriors. The Vikings may have a more diverse history than expected and even brought genes from southern Europe and Asia, according to a new study.

“We didn’t know genetically what they looked like until now“says senior author of the study, Eske Willerslev. The research “dispels the modern image of the Vikings”. In the study, which took six years to complete, an international team of researchers analyzed DNA taken from the remains of 442 people living between around 2400 BC and 1600 AD found in archaeological sites in Europe and Greenland.

These people lived, for the most part, during the Viking Age, which lasted from about 750 AD to 1050 AD; the researchers then compared the DNA of these remains with previously published DNA sequences from 3,855 modern individuals and 1,118 other ancient individuals. According to what emerged, the Vikings were not just the continuation of the Iron Age groups who lived from about 500 BC. to about 700 AD in Scandinavia.

Rather, the warriors and their ancestors would often mingle with people from Asia and southern Europe. Many Viking individuals had “high levels of non-Scandinavian ancestry“, according to the authors of the paper.”No one could have predicted these significant genetic flows into Scandinavia from southern Europe and Asia before and during the Viking era“Willerslev says. They also found that many Vikings had brown hair, not blond blonde hair as typically imagined.

Furthermore, the various Viking groups were much more isolated from each other than previously thought. Coastal communities had a high genetic diversity, probably due to more exchanges and spread of people, than communities in the heart of Scandinavia. The researchers also reconstructed the movements of the various populations: the Vikings of present-day Denmark typically went to England; those from Sweden headed mainly east to the Baltic region; while the Vikings from Norway traveled to Ireland, Iceland, Greenland and the Isle of Man.

Finally, it turned out that not all people treated as Vikings were genetically “Vikings”. In Orkney, Scotland, researchers found two male skeletons in a Viking burial site. They were buried with swords and other items from the warriors of Scandinavia, but they were not actually Vikings, rather genetically similar to modern Irish and Scots.

This “revolutionary” research from a certain point of view was published in the highly illustrious journal Nature.