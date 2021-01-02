The villainy of Itzel, the worst croquembouche and a challenge given at MasterChef México

- Advertisement -

In the kitchen of MasterChef, the participants and judges prepared to ring in the new year. With a Christmas theme they faced the challenge of cooking a croquembouche, but they didn’t live up to high expectations of the gourmet dishes of MasterChef Mexico.

The dessert was small in size, the preparation was in teams and, to put the cherry on top of the program, each team received the help of professional chefs. In addition, the participation of Itzel paniagua and some irregularities in the challenge were the most critical moments in the program.

Users in Twitter criticized the difficulty of the challenge, since It is not the first time they have made that dessert on the show. Some even compared the height of the croquembouche that in previous editions came to measure more than 30 centimeters that they asked for today.

Chefs Betty, Adrián Herrera and José Ramón decided that the participants would start by cooking a dessert. The goal was to create vanilla choux. Each cook prepared them in a particular way, the more choux they had, the better and the winner of the challenge would have preferences to make decisions in the team challenge. The winner was Itzel for the texture and consistency of the dessert.

When it was time to organize the teams, Itzel began by dividing her opponents and seeking to get the most advantage. He put Erubiel, the “soldier” Esquivel, and Osvaldo on the same team. In view of the spectators the worst team because none of them handled the dessert technique.

It’s time to cook, not without first get help from some guests on the show. Sofia Aragon, participant in Miss Universe participated, although without skill in the kitchen. Also joined M’balia, Member of OV7, with a taste for cooking. The professionals who helped the teams were Chef Alejandro, Chef Alán, Chef Irving, and MasterChef Junior winner Diego.

Itzel’s team was made up of Salime, Adriana, Rolando, Chef Alán and Chef Diego. For having a good organization and time management they managed to finish their croquembouche first which automatically led them to the balcony and saved themselves from the elimination challenge.

The chefs decided to try the other remaining desserts and give the corresponding reviews. When they tasted the team’s dish Erubiel, Meche, José Luis, the “soldier” Esquivel they pointed out that was the best in taste and technique management. Which bothered Itzel and her entire team.

For the elimination challenge, the pressure was felt by the criticism of the chefs. They had to prepare a new year’s dinner dish: pork tenderloin. The most important thing to evaluate was the cooking of the meat and the presentation. Each participant who was in the Challenge in the black apron he knew the risk he faced.

Atilana was doubtful of his presentation since he did not know how to place his dish in an attractive way, Osvaldo had never cooked loin so I had no idea where to start. Erubiel added a total of eight elimination challenges and did not want this to be the final one that would take away the dream of continuing to compete.

When chefs Bety, Herrera and José Ramón sampled each of the dishes, they said that none of them lived up to expectations for the greatness of MasterChef’s cuisine. The scolding for all the contestants was that they had to face greater challenges and raise the quality of their products because, otherwise, they would not continue in the program.

To everyone’s surprise, he hadn’t eliminated tonight either. And, although they cooked in the challenge, the judges decided to forgive the mistakes and start “from scratch”.

