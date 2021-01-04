The viral photograph of “immortal” Chabelo: from Tin Tan to Cantinflas, the figures he has survived

- Advertisement -

Like almost every Sunday for five years, This Sunday, January 3, the name “Chabelo” was once again strongly positioned on social networks in Mexico, but this time it was not so much for the users who issued a message recalling the classic program As a family … with Chabelo, which went off the air on December 20, 2015, if not due to the appearance of an old photograph where Xavier López is seen surrounded by various characters from the comedy and Mexican cinema.

In the photo shared by user Víctor Cruz in the group of Facebook “The golden age of Mexican cinema”, you see him friend of all children surrounded by entertainment stars who made history on the big screen: “An incredible photo with many stars, in it we can see Chabelo, The Saint, Manolín and Shilinsky, ‘Chelelo‘ the dwarf Santanón, Tin tan, among others ”, was the message that got thousands of reactions and comments.

Thanks to this post, the photograph went viral and various netizens highlighted Xavier López Chabelo for being the only person in the photograph still alive, subscribing to the joke that is recurrently handled on social networks “The immortal Chabelo”, which refers to the longevity of the actor born in 1935 and his eternal character as a 12-year-old boy.

According to the comments to the black and white image, the moment captured corresponds to a baseball game, and these personalities made up the team The stars. The photo would have been taken more than 50 years ago.

“I was in that game, it was in Mexico City, back in 1969 or 1970, I don’t remember very well, I was nine or 10 years old, they played in the baseball stadium”, “The great game of baseball comedians in the Social Security Park, Delta Park ”,“ I remember that when the national soccer league ended, the winning team played with the team of The stars. It was great, but now it’s part of the memory. Anyway. That was the beautiful time. ”, Are some of the messages from users that assure the data.

The famous characters that appear on the postcard are Xavier López Chabelo, the wrestler Rodolfo Guzmán Huerta The Saint, the comedian Manuel Palacio Sierra Manolin, Estanislao Schillinsky Bachanska Shilinsky, Eleazar García Sáenz Chelelo, Rafael Muñoz Aldrete, who was known as The Dwarf Santanón, Germán Valdés Tin tan, his brother Ramón Valdés Mr Ramon, Mario Moreno Cantinflas, Freddy fernandez The Pichi, actor Roberto Cobo, Manuel Fat Alvarado and Marcelo Chávez The carnal Marcelo.

The publication of the photograph generated nostalgic reactions and users highlighted their memories of the time, talking about the work on the screen of the characters in question, although it also caused jokes about “Chabelo’s immortality”, his age and even his validity full 2021.

“The only one alive is Chabelo“, “Alone Chabelo is still alive and does not have when ”,“ The team of The stars had an average age of 750 years taking into account the age of Chabelo“And” Pure incomparable artists, there Chagüelo he was the greatest of all “,”Chabelo already buried everyone “

And is that the longevity of the comedian is a frequent reason for memes and jokes, there is even an account that, as a parody, when a famous person dies, the phrase “Chabelo lived longer than …” appears, feeding the joke among users.

Xavier López does not care that this issue is played with, and on the contrary he takes it as an acknowledgment of the public. So he said about it in the program Today a few years ago:

“I am very grateful to each and every person who takes the time to write a meme regarding a server, possibly they think they are offensive, I do not take it that way, with all my heart and I do not speak only from teeth to outside, I say thank you, “said the 85-year-old actor.

