The virus tests the beliefs of the food delivery sector

Jitse Groen and Matt Maloney were hungry and frustrated. It was 1999 and Groen couldn’t find Chinese takeout in his small Dutch town. Five years later, one night in Chicago, Maloney wanted something to eat at work. The lack of options prompted these two entrepreneurs from both sides of the Atlantic to independently cook food-ordering businesses on the web.

Those companies, which became Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub, are joining forces to dodge competition from newcomers like Uber and Deliveroo. It is a battle to dominate a vast and potentially lucrative market, but also a clash between different business models, each with advocates who have an almost religious devotion to their worldview. The pandemic will help decide which one prevails.

For hungry diners, the food delivery apps on their phones are all the same. Customers select a restaurant, place an order, and wait for the driver to arrive. Behind the interface, however, there are two different types of company. The first acts as an intermediary. They put the menus online and process the orders, but the restaurant delivers them. Groen and Maloney are among the pioneers of this model called the marketplace.

On the other side of the table is a younger group of companies that see their core skill as food delivery, though sometimes they also act as middlemen. These so-called “logistics” companies maintain fleets of self-employed drivers who move between restaurants and customers. Among them are Uber Eats, Meituan Dianping (China) and Delivery Hero (Germany). DoorDash (US) and Deliveroo (UK) are backed by SoftBank and Amazon respectively.

Newcomers are more ambitious. They want to expand the market by offering dining options beyond established food delivery restaurants. Customers can now order deliveries from chains like McDonald’s. In the UK, logistics groups like Deliveroo and Uber Eats accounted for 68% of the 1.1 billion pound (1.2 billion euros) growth in industry orders last year, according to consultant Peter Backman.

Proponents also argue that the logistics model should be more efficient, because drivers go from dropping off one order to picking up the next at the closest restaurant, rather than serving a single point of sale.

But while logistics operators’ sales have exploded, profits are still hard to come by. Maintaining a fleet of drivers is expensive, and companies offer bonuses to gain market share. Analysts at Cowen estimated in August 2019 that Uber Eats lost an average of $ 3.36 on each order, and they estimate that it will continue to lose money in 2024. The marketplace model is more profitable. In the first half of 2020, Just Eat Takeaway generated € 177 million in adjusted ebitda from € 1 billion in revenue.

That does not mean that the logistics players are losing the battle. With the help of senior investors, they are pushing marketplace companies to make deliveries. Despite your doubts about the model, Just Eat Takeaway and Grubhub have hired their own drivers in some cities. In a letter to shareholders in October, Grubhub boss Maloney argued that the delivery business would only be marginally profitable until drones replace human drivers.

Covid has complicated the battle. At first glance, home confinements should have turned delivery companies into lifesavers. But those same measures forced many restaurants to close. In April, Deliveroo warned British competition authorities that it was likely to collapse if they did not approve an investment from Amazon.

Marketplaces did better. Most of their restaurants are independent and already used to home delivery, so they were able to stay open even during the worst stages of closings. In April and May, Just Eat Takeaway orders were 41% higher than in the same period last year.

However, as restaurants have reopened, logistics operators have regained ground. Fearful of infection and often working from home, customers are placing more orders. Around 13% of the world’s establishments now offer food delivery, up from 9% before the crisis, according to estimates from Morgan Stanley and Euromonitor. Deliveroo has added 12,000 restaurants since March and is being profitable operationally in recent months, says Rohan Pradhan, chief adviser to the company’s CEO.

Investors are betting the momentum will last. Shares of Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero are up 22% and 59% respectively this year. However, the business faces several challenges. On both sides of the Atlantic, drivers are campaigning for employee recognition. That would entitle them to benefits such as vacations, increasing costs. Until the logistics camp can consistently prove profitable, the religious schism will persist.

