The virus was contracted by 31 people in a nursing home in county Laois

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil in the evening that hospitals have the capacity to deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases

It has been confirmed in the evening that the test for Covid-19, which was applied to 31 people in Laois County Nursing Home, Kilminchy Lodge, tested positive.

21 cases of the virus affect people living in the nursing home and 10 cases affect people working there.

Those who tested positive for self-isolation are in their rooms, a statement from the nursing home said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil in the evening that hospitals have the capacity to deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Taoiseach defended in the Dáil this afternoon the Government ‘s decision to reject NPHET’ s advice and apply Level 3 rather than Level 5 restrictions.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticized the government and cast doubt on the claim that hospitals had sufficient resources to tackle the brunt in the number of cases.

She said that going to Level 5 would be a disaster as the Government has made cuts to the support payments available to people.

She particularly criticized the criticism leveled by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night about NPHET ‘s approach to its recommendation that Level 5 restrictions be applied.

The Tánaiste claimed that the Government had been shocked and accused NPHET of not giving proper thought to their plan.

Mary Lou McDonald said she was shocked by the Tánaiste’s speech, that it was an “excessive attack” that showed a lack of maturity and decency.

She said there were 289 ICU beds in 2009 and now only 280, which she believes was the result of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil slums.

She claimed that the Taoiseach was unwilling to promise her yesterday that the health system was ready for winter, which the Taoiseach strongly denied.

Micheál Martin said that this was not an accurate description of what he said in his phone conversation with the Sinn Féin leader yesterday.

He said that Mary Lou McDonald agreed with the decision not to go to Level 5. Martin said that going to Level 5, especially disadvantaged people, would be very difficult for many people.

He said a united approach was needed and accused Mary Lou McDonald of undermining the efforts of the government and the HSE to tackle the pandemic.

The Taoiseach said he had high regard for and confidence in the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, and the National Public Health Emergency Team.

He said there were now 282 intensive care beds compared to 225 in March. An additional 17 ICU beds would be part of the plan for the winter, he promised.

Meanwhile, 669 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Northern Department of Health this afternoon. One other person died of the disease in the north.

With regard to the Level 3 restrictions, the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed that the Gardaí would have no additional powers to enforce them.