The Vivo X51 5G, Y70, Y20S and Y11S arrive in Spain: official price and availability

Vivo had long hinted that he would set foot in Europe and, therefore, also in Spain, and finally he did. In their debut in the country, they put into circulation four new phones, one of them from the X series and three of them from the Y series. This is how the Vivo X51 5G, Vivo Y70, Vivo Y20S and Vivo Y11s arrived.

The only thing missing was that the phones were officially put on sale and it was produced today, November 3, 2020. The four models already can be purchased in large stores such as Carrefour, MediaMarkt and PcComponentes, and its price starts from the 149 euros of its cheapest phone, the Vivo Y11s.

Four mobile phones and two cordless headsets

The Vivo X51 5G enters the Spanish market to compete not only against other premium mid-range or super mid-range phones, but also against the large photographic phones on the market. Its gimbal camera allows great stabilization that benefits, above all, video and photography in low light.

This Vivo X51 5G, whose camera allows up to 60 hybrid increases, arrives with 8GB of internal storage and 256GB of RAM as a single model at an official price, and at the exit, of 799 euros. As we have said, it will be sold both in Carrefour and in MediaMarkt and PcComponentes.

In addition to the four phones, Vivo brings two models of wireless headphones, one of them for sports.

Descending the ladder of new releases we stumbled upon the Vivo Y70 with a 48 megapixel rear camera and capable of recording video in 4K. The price set for this is 279 euros. It is followed by the Vivo Y20S, with 5,000 mAh of internal battery and a price of 199 euros, and the Vivo Y11s, with a Snapdragon 460 as the brain and 149 euros Price.

In addition to these four phones, Vivo also brings the new Vivo TWS Earphone Neo headphones, with active noise cancellation and high sound quality. The headphones will be sold at a suggested retail price of 129 euros. And if we want the sports version, the Vivo Wireless Sport Earphone are put on sale for 69.99 euros.