The vocalist of Intocable gave his face after COVID-19 vaccine scandal: “I was wrong”

After the uproar caused in social networks by the statements in Twitter of Ricardo Muñoz, vocalist of the group Untouchable, who “boasted” to his followers that he had already agreed to the COVID-19 vaccine, and after the harsh criticism issued against him for being a person outside the medical sector and the vulnerable group affected by the virus, now the musician told his version of what he described as “a sensitive issue.”

And is that a few days ago the singer of I am not strong expressed that he agreed to the vaccine thanks “to his levers”, which generated the outrage of netizens who questioned the fact knowing that the vaccine is intended primarily for medical personnel that attends the epidemic frontally, who are being vaccinated first-hand according to the provisions of Mexico and the United States, the country where the Mexican regional singer is from.

With hundreds of comments against him, Muñoz clarified the situation through a video posted on his account Instagram and assured that his access to the vaccine was not illegal nor did he use influentialismInstead, he took advantage of an opportunity presented to him announced by the state of Texas’ own medical personnel. This is what the norteño singer said:

It was not because of “levers”, I think that there I was wrong in saying things thinking about why Twitter is not a serious newspaper, a serious journalist, I answered things as I would with a friend, as a joke, it was not for that

The singer said that he could be vaccinated because there was a surplus of dose that he used to his advantage:

“I know that some of you already have your idea on the matter. One, it was in the United States, the second, is that I did not take the place of anyone. The cargo arrived for the doctors, the nurses, as it should be, I don’t know how that was handled at the beginning because it is assumed that all the front-line doctors said ‘this is what was taken care of and left over’. That was what happened, gentlemen, there was plenty, and they post it in Facebook. That ‘we are going to be putting the vaccine against COVID in that direction’, it was to arrive, you stood in line, and there was a very long line, not just I put it on, many citizens gave it and we did not take the injection from anyone ”.

They can say yes because it was their turn, what happens is that once the medicine is removed from the refrigerator, you have some time to use it, then there is no time to send it to another place. You have some time because it is wasted So I was one of the lucky ones who stood in line and they just put it on me. I did not pay, they are lies, I did not pay absolutely anything, “said the musician.

And it is that in the singer he admitted that in Twitter stated the “real cost” he would have paid to have access to the coveted vaccine that represents a hope for humanity:

“In Twitter I said ‘yes it cost me $ 20 for gasoline’, which was what it cost me to get there, but the vaccine cost me absolutely nothing. The purpose was not to presume that I put it on ahead of time, more than anything it was to create awareness that if I put it on, the idea is that everyone put it on, in my belief, and I was telling them my side effectsHow I felt, it was not to create a yellow note of ‘I put it on you, no ‘, he expressed.

Ricardo Muñoz was incisive in clarifying that he is not Mexican, so the distribution dynamics of the vaccine in the United States would be different from those in Mexico.

“No way, this is it, I’m telling you exactly what happened. It was in Texas, I do not live in Mexico, I am not a Mexican citizen, I live in the United States, born in the United States. Investigate the note well, please”, Expressed the musician.

