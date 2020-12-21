Entertainment

The voice actor César Arias died: he was the voice of Dumbledore and also participated in Naruto and The Knights of the Zodiac

On the afternoon of this Monday, December 21, the news about the death of César Arias, famous voice actor who lent his voice to the film series of Harry Potter and for anime like Naruto and Knights of the Zodiac, at 79 years of age.

Eduardo Garza, also a voice actor who gives life to Krillin in the anime Dragon ball, released the news through his Twitter account, where he said goodbye to his friend by profession.

My soul hurts a lot, a great friend left me, a great teacher, always young in spirit, always optimistic, always fun, always professional and always ALWAYS a great human being. Rest in peace my dear César Arias. You don’t know how much I’ll miss you, friend. #cessary

With this tweet, Eduardo Garza announced the news of the death of César Arias (Photo: Twitter @ LaloGarx)

Arias was born in the capital of the country on October 4, 1941. His voice was present in countless movies, TV series, anime, video games and even in Brazilian and Japanese soap operas.

One of his main roles is the Latin dubbing for the character Albus dumbledore, in the movie sagas of Harry Potter. His participation was during the eight installments of the famous franchise originally written by the British author JK Rowling and brought to the big screen by various directors from 2001 to 2011.

Within his filmography there is also the character Paulie pennino in feature films Rocky, Rocky 3 and Rocky 5. He was also part of the dubbing cast in Sing street, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, X-Men: the final battle, Chuky: the devil doll, The fifth element and Captain America: Civil War.

Animated movies also featured her voice in some characters. For example, in the multiple films of “The land before time”, Gave life to Littlefoot grandpa. Participated as Gepetto in Shrek; He was also part of the characters in WALL-E, Pocahontas 1 and 2, Horton and the world of who and in Cars 2.

He had an outstanding contribution in the anime Naruto and Naruto shippuden, as Hiruzen Sarutobi, the third Hokage. In addition, he played Alberich de Megrez Delta, Hydra Ichi, Syd from Mizar Zeta in Knights of the Zodiac; as well as King Furry, Kamisama and to North Kaio Sama in the different versions of Dragon ball.

César Arias participated in animated series such as The Simpsons, Futurama, The Curmudgeon Beavers, Franklin and Peppa Pig (Photo: Twitter @ lalochaps_)

Personified Donatello in the animated series of The ninja turtles from the 1980s, to Professor Xavier in the X Men from the nineties, to the lord Filiberto Narinas in Doug and the teacher Herbert Garrison in South Park.

In addition, he had several interventions in The Simpson, Futurama, The curmudgeon beavers, Franklin, Peppa Pig, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Gargoyles, Mummies here, Rugrats, Hey Arnold!, among other cartoons that marked the childhood of many people.

Some live action series in which Arias collaborated were Heroes (as Daniel Linderman and Charles Deveaux), Doctor House, Lost, CSI: at the crime scene and New York, Drake and Josh, Malcolm in the middle and Sesame Street.

One facet that the famous voice actor also explored were the international soap operas, specifically those of Brazilian and Japanese origin. In the country of Latin America, I participate in Lady of destiny, Seven sins, Pure beauty, The taste of passion, The prophet, among many others; Meanwhile in Japan lent his voice to Oshin.

