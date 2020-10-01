Latest newsTop Stories

The water saving flush system turned out to be the most water wasting!

By Brian Adam
In the UK, water-saving double-button flush systems are wasting more water than ever before. Photo: BBC
London: The UK’s largest water research institute says billions of liters of water are being wasted annually in the UK instead of saving on a double-flush water-saving system.

It should be noted that water experts in the UK have been criticizing the dual flush system for some time. Explaining the reason, he said that after a few days, water starts leaking from it. In this way, clean water is constantly wasted day and night. Note that this flush has two buttons.

According to an organization called Waterways, these flush systems are wasting 400 million liters of water daily across the country. This amount of water can meet the needs of 2.8 million people. According to the organization, a leaky flush wastes 200 to 400 liters of water in 24 hours. Thus, 5 to 8% of the double flush toilet system developed by the company is leaking water.

On the other hand, many experts have admitted that there are major flaws in the design of this waterflush. As the minor debris enters, its internal valve deteriorates and water begins to leak out. Even this flush starts leaking within a week.

It should be noted that many years ago double button flush came out which discharges different amount of water. Four to six liters of water is lost in normal flow, while very little water is required in just urinating. These flush systems were created with this idea in mind.

