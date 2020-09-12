Latest news

The wave of European bank mergers will be Mediterranean

By Brian Adam
Some mergers are bold strategic tactics. Others are to stop the bleeding. The latest outbreak of European bank M&A is firmly in the latter category. That makes it easier to spot potential targets.

Low interest rates and mounting bad loans from the pandemic have forced European lenders to consider the pending concentration. In Spain, CaixaBank (12,000 million) is in talks to absorb Bankia (4,000 million). That fits in with the model established earlier this year, when Italian Intesa Sanpaolo bought rival UBI Banca: a larger, more robust lender that swallowed a comparatively local minnow.

There are many of these potential targets in Europe, based on the index we have calculated, which uses four financial metrics to detect weaknesses in the sector. The first metric is operating expense as a percentage of revenue – a high number means more potential savings by sharing branches and technology with a larger partner.

Next is the bank’s market capitalization relative to its tangible book value, and its return on tangible equity. In both cases, a lower figure indicates very poor prospects for autonomy. Finally, there’s equity: lenders with a lower Tier 1 Common Equity ratio have less firepower to absorb bad loans and invest for the future.

The ranking

The index ranks banks based in the main European economies and with a market value of between € 1 billion and € 15 billion. You assign points based on your rank in each category and combine them to produce an overall M&A score.

Spain and Italy dominate, occupying six of the top ten places. Lenders such as Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banco BPM, Banco Sabadell and Unicaja Banco are all potential targets. They also have potential acquirers in larger compatriots like UniCredit in Italy and Banco Santander and BBVA in Spain. A combination of Santander and Sabadell, for example, could even produce savings outside of Spain, as both have operations in the UK.

Things are more complicated for Frankfurt-based Commerzbank, which ranks third. Talks with Deutsche Bank fell through last year. UniCredit and Dutch giant ING have compatible German businesses, but cross-border deals are politically risky.

Too big

It is worse for Société Générale of France and ABN Amro Bank of the Netherlands, both lenders with low valuations and high costs, and little chance of a financial return in the near future. But they are probably too big to merge with national rivals BNP Paribas and ING.

A wave of mergers is far from certain – in most cases there are good reasons why buyers have stayed away until now. But if the recent spike in M&A activity continues, bidders will have these targets in their sights.

