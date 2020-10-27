The wedding of 86-year-old bride and 83-year-old bride in Corona epidemic has caused a stir on social media

Dublin: An elderly Irish couple got married in a simple ceremony during the Corona epidemic after a 40-year friendship. Wedding photos have caused a stir on social media.

According to the international news, 86-year-old John Birmingham and 83-year-old Mary Long got married in a simple ceremony in Ireland, but they faced difficulties in arranging the ceremony due to lockdown. John and Marie first met more than 40 years ago today, and at first glance they fell in love.

The bridegroom, John Birmingham, is a farmer, while the bride, Mary Long, has been working as a navy consultant in Dublin. When the wedding photos of the elderly couple were shared on social media, congratulations flowed and users expressed their happiness. John Birmingham’s daughter Caroline said on social media that the newlyweds are very happy and enjoying life.

John Birmingham wrote on social media that the 40-year-old is feeling happy to be in love and is feeling very happy today at the wedding but he is only sad that he was with everyone on this important occasion. Couldn’t have a wedding dinner.