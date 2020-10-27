Latest newsTop Stories

The wedding of 86-year-old bride and 83-year-old bride in Corona epidemic has caused a stir on social media

By Brian Adam
0
10
The two met 40 years ago and fell in love, photo: Facebook
The Wedding Of 86 Year Old Bride And 83 Year Old Bride In Corona

Must Read

Apps

This app executes actions when you press your Samsung Galaxy: launch the assistant, an application and more

Brian Adam - 0
With the SideSqueeze + application you can make your mobile Respond when pressed, as in some Google Pixels. It is valid...
Read more
Game Reviews

GeForce RTX 3070, Review of a card similar to the RTX 2080 Ti but with a better price

Brian Adam - 0
4K video games with a good frame-per-second rate at a reasonable price ...
Read more
Apps

‘Hyperball Legends’: a free alternative to ‘Rocket League’ for Android

Brian Adam - 0
'Rocket League' has been reaping successes since 2015. The combination of cars and football works, even more so if it is combined...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Founders Edition Review: Ampere still convinces

Brian Adam - 0
The new RTX 3070 delivers superior performance to the RTX 2080 Ti at a third of the price, for a GPU that convinces on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The two met 40 years ago and fell in love, photo: Facebook

Dublin: An elderly Irish couple got married in a simple ceremony during the Corona epidemic after a 40-year friendship. Wedding photos have caused a stir on social media.

According to the international news, 86-year-old John Birmingham and 83-year-old Mary Long got married in a simple ceremony in Ireland, but they faced difficulties in arranging the ceremony due to lockdown. John and Marie first met more than 40 years ago today, and at first glance they fell in love.

The bridegroom, John Birmingham, is a farmer, while the bride, Mary Long, has been working as a navy consultant in Dublin. When the wedding photos of the elderly couple were shared on social media, congratulations flowed and users expressed their happiness. John Birmingham’s daughter Caroline said on social media that the newlyweds are very happy and enjoying life.

John Birmingham wrote on social media that the 40-year-old is feeling happy to be in love and is feeling very happy today at the wedding but he is only sad that he was with everyone on this important occasion. Couldn’t have a wedding dinner.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Bioplastics are just as toxic as ordinary plastics, research says

Brian Adam - 0
Berlin: After analyzing dozens of products made from bioplastics, European experts have discovered that, contrary to popular belief, bioplastics contain as many toxic, harmful...
Read more
Top Stories

Lebanese artist creates sculpture inspired by blast debris

Brian Adam - 0
Beirut: After the horrific explosion in Lebanon a few months ago, a female artist has turned the wreckage into a beautiful sculpture so that...
Read more
Top Stories

Discovery of vast reservoirs of water on the moon

Brian Adam - 0
Colorado: We know that there is some amount of water on the moon but now a large amount of it has been discovered there. According...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©