The Weeknd will hold a virtual concert on TikTok on the night between 7 and 8 August

By Brian Adam
The Weeknd will hold a virtual concert on TikTok on the night between 7 and 8 AugustMark this event on your agendas: in the night between 7 and 8 August at 2:30 Italian time on TikTok the singer and record producer The Weekend will hold a virtual concert where he will offer the public some songs from the latest album After Hours.

The announcement came directly to the official TikTok newsroom, which defined the event “The first ever cross reality app experience”, in which viewers will be able to interact directly with The Weekend and his avatar as he performs.

The concert was organized in partnership with XO, Republic Records and Wave, a company that previously also dealt with other virtual performances by artists such as John Legend and the talented violinist Lindsey Stirling. During their concerts you could see the artist intent in the lower right corner of the screen transform his movements into those of the avatar thanks to a suit for motion-capture; it is not known, however, whether TikTok will also allow you to see behind the scenes of The Weekend

During this event, advertised on social networks with the hashtag #TheWeekndEXP, TikTok will raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit organization that supports racial equality and provides legal representation to all those who may have been denied a fair trial. Each spectator can donate the amount they want through the TikTok app or by purchasing the official merchandise of The Weekend Experience; the social network will then in turn donate a share equal to that donated by viewers.

If you want to register in advance to The Weekend Experience just visit the official website of the event.

The Weekend is not the first artist to rely on social networks or multiplayer video games for his concerts: Travis Scott previously held an event on Fortnite, breaking every possible record.

