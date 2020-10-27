The Wi-Fi access points of the iPhone 12 are faster, why?

Wi-Fi access points have become, both on iOS and Android, a more than frequent resource when we leave the house and have to connect another device to the internet: the work laptop, a video game console, a tablet, etc. Everyone can enjoy more than significant speed simply by sharing the data we have on the phone.

The problem is that on many occasions, this speed is not the most useful for the work we are doing, so We miss that connectivity with the access point is a tad higher. Something that it seems that Apple has been concerned about doing with the new generation of devices that it put on sale in stores last Friday, October 23.

5GHz access points

As you know, many of us have routers at home that offer two wireless networks that differ because a “5G” or a “PLUS” appears at the end of the SSID. It is thanks to that that we know that we can achieve much faster speeds if we connect to them, we always prefer them to the slower ones that are still in force, which are 2.4GHz.

Wi-Fi access point compatibility menu with iPhone 12. MacRumors

As well, What Apple has done in the new iPhone 12 is to allow the Wi-Fi access points that we create with the mobile phone to work directly at 5GHz, instead of the traditional 2.4GHz that are noticeably slower. In this way, all the devices that we are going to connect will be able to navigate faster or, in the case of streaming videos (thanks to those infinite rates), it will be possible to see everything with FullHD resolutions or higher without problems.

As you can see from the screenshot you have above, Apple has added a new control that allows us to decide if we want maximum compatibility access point or not. That means that, if we disconnect that switch, we will work permanently with those 5GHz, so many devices that are not compatible could be left out and not have the technical capacity to connect to the access point of our iPhone 12.

That is why to use that access point permanently in 5GHz, let us first verify that that other device that we are going to use is capable of working at those frequencies and, above all, that there is not much distance from it. These networks offer much more speed, but less range of coverage in distance.

>