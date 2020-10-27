Tech NewsMobile

The Wi-Fi access points of the iPhone 12 are faster, why?

By Brian Adam
0
14
Wi-Fi access points on iPhone.
The Wi Fi Access Points Of The Iphone 12 Are Faster,

Must Read

Apps

This app executes actions when you press your Samsung Galaxy: launch the assistant, an application and more

Brian Adam - 0
With the SideSqueeze + application you can make your mobile Respond when pressed, as in some Google Pixels. It is valid...
Read more
Game Reviews

GeForce RTX 3070, Review of a card similar to the RTX 2080 Ti but with a better price

Brian Adam - 0
4K video games with a good frame-per-second rate at a reasonable price ...
Read more
Apps

‘Hyperball Legends’: a free alternative to ‘Rocket League’ for Android

Brian Adam - 0
'Rocket League' has been reaping successes since 2015. The combination of cars and football works, even more so if it is combined...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Founders Edition Review: Ampere still convinces

Brian Adam - 0
The new RTX 3070 delivers superior performance to the RTX 2080 Ti at a third of the price, for a GPU that convinces on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Wi-Fi access points on iPhone.

Wi-Fi access points have become, both on iOS and Android, a more than frequent resource when we leave the house and have to connect another device to the internet: the work laptop, a video game console, a tablet, etc. Everyone can enjoy more than significant speed simply by sharing the data we have on the phone.

The problem is that on many occasions, this speed is not the most useful for the work we are doing, so We miss that connectivity with the access point is a tad higher. Something that it seems that Apple has been concerned about doing with the new generation of devices that it put on sale in stores last Friday, October 23.

5GHz access points

As you know, many of us have routers at home that offer two wireless networks that differ because a “5G” or a “PLUS” appears at the end of the SSID. It is thanks to that that we know that we can achieve much faster speeds if we connect to them, we always prefer them to the slower ones that are still in force, which are 2.4GHz.

Wi-Fi access point compatibility menu with iPhone 12.
Wi-Fi access point compatibility menu with iPhone 12.

As well, What Apple has done in the new iPhone 12 is to allow the Wi-Fi access points that we create with the mobile phone to work directly at 5GHz, instead of the traditional 2.4GHz that are noticeably slower. In this way, all the devices that we are going to connect will be able to navigate faster or, in the case of streaming videos (thanks to those infinite rates), it will be possible to see everything with FullHD resolutions or higher without problems.

As you can see from the screenshot you have above, Apple has added a new control that allows us to decide if we want maximum compatibility access point or not. That means that, if we disconnect that switch, we will work permanently with those 5GHz, so many devices that are not compatible could be left out and not have the technical capacity to connect to the access point of our iPhone 12.

That is why to use that access point permanently in 5GHz, let us first verify that that other device that we are going to use is capable of working at those frequencies and, above all, that there is not much distance from it. These networks offer much more speed, but less range of coverage in distance.

>

Related Articles

Apps

This app executes actions when you press your Samsung Galaxy: launch the assistant, an application and more

Brian Adam - 0
With the SideSqueeze + application you can make your mobile Respond when pressed, as in some Google Pixels. It is valid...
Read more
Game Reviews

GeForce RTX 3070, Review of a card similar to the RTX 2080 Ti but with a better price

Brian Adam - 0
4K video games with a good frame-per-second rate at a reasonable price ...
Read more
Apps

‘Hyperball Legends’: a free alternative to ‘Rocket League’ for Android

Brian Adam - 0
'Rocket League' has been reaping successes since 2015. The combination of cars and football works, even more so if it is combined...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©