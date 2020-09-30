The Windows 10 Game Bar receives a resource monitor in the form of a widget to optimize the performance of our PC

Microsoft continues to work on improving the performance of Windows 10 and they are already testing a new improvement that helps optimize the performance of our team when it is working at the limit of its possibilities and is consuming too many resources.

A function that is sure will benefit teams with tighter hardware and that they have to execute a high load of work in comparison with their possibilities. This improvement makes it easier for us to free busy computer resources when their use is not necessary to improve performance without having to interrupt the application in progress.

Resource Monitor

This improvement brings to mind its application for games, but It is extensible to all kinds of “gluttonous” applications as far as resource consumption is concerned. A tool that replaces the user task to close applications with which to gain work capacity with the “Ctrl-Alt-Del” key combination.

Is a kind of optimization of the “Task Manager” management which is now more accessible. Now, what this function does is monitor all the processes that are running, even if they are in the background and without leaving the application we are using.

Its relationship with the most playful aspect becomes evident if we see how this kind of “monitoring” of resources will come as part of the Xbox “Game Bar” update on Windows 10. If we update the Windows 10 Game Bar we can see the resource monitor by pressing the “Windows + G” key combination.

This monitoring performs a track RAM, CPU, GPU or disk consumption from our PC. With this data, it is possible to determine which services and processes we are interested in closing so that the equipment continues to function at full capacity.

