The woman made a frog’s house in her old shoes

Houston, Texas: There is a lot of talk on social media these days about a woman named Sita Hood who has made a home for a homeless frog in her old shoes. The frog is also very happy and comes back in the same shoes to spend the night after patrolling the peas all day.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

He said that last year this big frog was jumping on his door and catching insects, which he saw and left and said nothing.

The next morning he was resting in one of his old shoes. When the cleaning lady saw the frog in her shoe, she shook it outside in the garden and put the shoe back. But in the evening the frog came in the same shoe again.

She realized that the frog liked the shoe. Then they made the same shoe the frog’s house and it stayed there.

Not only that, but Sita Hood made him his pet frog and named him “Jabba”, after which he put up a notice on the side wall warning everyone that these shoes The frog has a home, so don’t bother.

Now she periodically takes pictures of him and shares them on social media, which reveals the activities of “Jabba”.