The world of Amazon is enough without 007 at your service

Amazon.com talks to acquire MGM Holdings deserve criticism. The $ 1.7 trillion e-commerce giant already has a huge influence on what consumers buy. Acquiring the James Bond and Rocky proprietary studio would make it a force majeure in what they watch too. For US competition agencies, Amazon’s foray into all facets of its customers’ lives is an invitation to shout “cut.”

From the traditional and narrow point of view of American antitrust laws, the agreement is not a major problem. The Information reported Monday that Amazon was in talks to acquire the unlisted company MGM, which went bankrupt in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The deal could be valued at about $ 9 billion.

Amazon Studios, which made Borat’s latest film, remains an upstart against giants like Comcast’s Universal Pictures and Warner Bros, which AT&T agreed this week to hand over to Discovery. MGM isn’t even in the top 10 studios for box office sales.

But if the lens is enlarged, there are reasons for concern. Amazon’s scale and resources, possibly fattened further by pandemic lockdowns by state governments, would make it an instantaneous force. He has $ 42 billion in cash in his coffers; Comcast, 15 billion. Jeff Bezos’ company spent $ 11 billion in 2020 on content for its streaming music and video services, a jump of more than 40% from 2019.

Amazon can take advantage of your other businesses, too. Nearly 90% of Amazon’s more than 200 million Prime members have done streaming of shows and movies in the last year. In addition to Prime Video, it also owns the Amazon Fire media player, the Twitch video game chat service, and other entertainment-related platforms, not to mention its e-commerce portal. For its part, MGM has about 4,000 titles in its movie archive, in addition to thousands of hours of television shows.

Amazon is expanding in other areas as well. Last November he launched an online pharmacy. It recently opened its first physical stores abroad with three Amazon Fresh locations in London, where it also launched a hair salon to test new technology. Amazon Air will have more than 85 aircraft by the end of 2022. And its cloud business is the largest in the industry.

Regulators have a history of bypassing the antitrust curve. Authorities easily approved Amazon’s nearly $ 14 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods Market in 2017 because they weren’t direct competitors. Watchdogs can tell Amazon that their world is enough without 007 at their service.