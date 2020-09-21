Latest newsTop Stories

The world’s shortest and most powerful solar power bank for smartphones

By Brian Adam
The world's shortest and most powerful solar power bank, dubbed 'Sun Slice'. Photo: Sun Slice Company
The world's shortest and most powerful solar power bank, dubbed 'Sun Slice'. Photo: Sun Slice Company

Belgium: The picture shows the world’s smallest solar power bank and charger named Sun Slice. But despite its small size, it is three times faster and more efficient than all conventional solar chargers. Thanks to this, the smartphone can be charged in three hours.

This way you can charge your smartphone whenever and wherever you want without any electricity. Workers, tourists and camping enthusiasts living far from electricity can charge their phones everywhere and stay in touch with the world while traveling.

At present, every person in the world is connected to an average of a hand phone or device, and at the same time, the average person has more than one device. The solar charger bank has a 2.4 ampere battery. There is probably no better solar power bank in this size. This solar charger opens layer by layer and takes the form of a leash inside which flexible solar panels open.

Laboratory proven

Two Belgian engineers have done extraordinary work on it and after three years of continuous hard work have developed a new technology called Sun Slices. Thus, this device is far ahead of the traditional solar charger. During the laboratory test, it was charged with GoPro, iPhone, Android phone, GPS devices and small handheld devices with excellent results.

Second, it is completely waterproof and environmentally friendly. However, many innovative microelectronics concepts have been used to design it. According to the technical details, the solar panels installed on it are of four watts. Battery capacity is 4000 mAh. It has a total weight of 220 grams and all kinds of cables are being provided.

The Sun Slice costs 99 euros but can be purchased for 65 65 on a first-come, first-served basis.

