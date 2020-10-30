The world’s smallest 3D printer boat

Amsterdam, The Netherlands: Scientists have created the world’s smallest boat using electron microscopes, 3D printing and other advanced technologies. It is invisible to the human eye because it is only 30 micrometers in size.

The boat-like object was developed by the University of Leiden in the Netherlands as part of a research project to create short robots that could run through the veins of the human body or blood. Such robots can be used for many medical purposes.

But keep in mind that this very short model of a wooden boat is printed with a 3D printer, which demonstrates the usefulness of such a printer and its technology.

Danielle Kraft, a physicist at Leiden University, says that if a laser could be delivered in a single drop of a material object, it would be easier to shape the object as needed. That is, if the laser is rotated in the shape of DNA, then you are making DNA.

But interestingly, the same team has created many microscopic objects with the help of lasers and 3D printers. These include spaceships, balls, and other forms. Experts say that just as bacteria, algae and sperm swim in our bodies, so too can such microscopic robots swim from one place to another.

Such robots can deliver medicine to the desired location of the body, which is currently a major challenge in medical science. Experts have published the details in a journal called Soft Meter. Currently, this invention is being used to understand the migration of bacteria.