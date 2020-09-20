The world’s smallest but most complete desktop computer

Hong Kong: Soon you’ll be able to carry a heavy-duty desktop PC around in your pocket, as the world’s shortest personal computer is currently undergoing internet funding.

Details of the manual PC can be found on the crowdfunding website, IndiGo. It’s called GM’s New Box. In today’s fast-paced world, this computer gives you the full desktop PC with a pocket smack. It is powered by a powerful Intel Core 4 processor which makes it the world’s smallest design. In addition, the capacity can be increased from 8 GB to 512 GB. Its output is K4 and standard and flexible ports have been installed for input and output.

A masterpiece of microelectronics, this device is like a square box that is 2.4 inches wide and just as long. That’s why it can be kept in handbags, purses and pockets. It has a 2.7 GHz Intel Celeron CPU. For graphics, a UHD 600 card is installed which displays 4K resolution video. But most of all, its speed and lightning speed are visible.

Intel graphics cards process the most complex graphics instantly. Its video encoding is excellent and fast. Now, whether it is a movie, YouTube or any other video, the pleasure of watching it is doubled. Many things can be done at the same time at high speed with the help of a manual computer.

On the one hand, it uses ten watts of electricity, on the other hand, to keep the whole system cool, it is fitted with a masterpiece of thermal engineering fan that has been specially designed. A very small 90 mm fan produces only 19 decibels. In this way you can continue your work in a calm and quiet manner.

This PC can be connected to any monitor, small screen or platform. However, the same company has also developed a small monitor that displays an HD display on a 14-inch screen. With it you can take the nuke box anywhere. It has an introductory price of 17 179.

Other features include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, while all popular operating systems can run on it.