Latest newsTop Stories

The world’s smallest gun to knock down a drone

By Brian Adam
0
3
The world's smallest drone jamming gun is made in Britain. Photo: Drone Defense
The World's Smallest Gun To Knock Down A Drone

Must Read

Latest news

Oneplus co-founder Carl Pei could have left the company

Abraham - 0
If you know the history of OnePlus, you will know that the company was founded by two people: Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Pete...
Read more
Android

These are the 10 most powerful Android smartphones according October 2020

Abraham - 0
AnTuTu, a well-known smartphone performance benchmark, has published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones on the market according to data collected during the...
Read more
Huawei

Huawei facilitates work from home and productivity with its new devices

Abraham - 0
In recent months, we have experienced a very significant increase in people who have gone from working in a traditional office to doing it...
Read more
Tech News

How to disable automatic maintenance in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
Carrying out a correct maintenance of the devices that we use every day is not only recommended but it is necessary. Check that everything...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The world's smallest drone jamming gun is made in Britain. Photo: Drone Defense

London: Unknown drones are no less dangerous for soldiers, security officers and airport staff. Many anti-drone systems and weapons have been developed to combat this, but now a British company claims to have developed the world’s smallest and lightest drone jamming gun.

This gun is made by the British company Drone Defense and it has been named as Palladine E1000 MP. It works just like a conventional drone jamming gun and emits radio waves at the drone’s free frequency. In this way, the drone gets distracted by two signals and either gets lost or roars on the ground.

Now, whether I’m working on drone videos or spying, it’s impossible to avoid a drone anti-pistol. All you have to do is point the gun at the drone and press the fire button and the drone will lose contact with its center and it will land or return to its position.

According to the company, its range is one kilometer for which a directional or multi-directional antenna can also be used. A one-way antenna blocks the drone, while a multi-directional antenna clears a large area of ​​drone signals. It is even possible that the Peladine E1000 MP could control the drone and thus send the drone back to its operator or flight location.

The gun is completely waterproof and can operate for up to two hours on a single charge. While minus 20 to 60 degrees Celsius is also applicable. The gun weighs only three and a half kilograms.

Related Articles

Latest news

Oneplus co-founder Carl Pei could have left the company

Abraham - 0
If you know the history of OnePlus, you will know that the company was founded by two people: Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Pete...
Read more
Top Stories

Selection of 18 more people for Chinese space station

Brian Adam - 0
Beijing: The Chinese space agency has announced 18 more names for the crew of its space station "Tiangong 3", including 17 men and a...
Read more
Top Stories

A cat that fulfills every wish, for only Rs 2 crore!

Brian Adam - 0
Moscow: A few days ago, a Russian woman named Elena offered her pet cat for sale online, which she claims will fulfill your every...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©