The world’s smallest gun to knock down a drone

London: Unknown drones are no less dangerous for soldiers, security officers and airport staff. Many anti-drone systems and weapons have been developed to combat this, but now a British company claims to have developed the world’s smallest and lightest drone jamming gun.

This gun is made by the British company Drone Defense and it has been named as Palladine E1000 MP. It works just like a conventional drone jamming gun and emits radio waves at the drone’s free frequency. In this way, the drone gets distracted by two signals and either gets lost or roars on the ground.

Now, whether I’m working on drone videos or spying, it’s impossible to avoid a drone anti-pistol. All you have to do is point the gun at the drone and press the fire button and the drone will lose contact with its center and it will land or return to its position.

According to the company, its range is one kilometer for which a directional or multi-directional antenna can also be used. A one-way antenna blocks the drone, while a multi-directional antenna clears a large area of ​​drone signals. It is even possible that the Peladine E1000 MP could control the drone and thus send the drone back to its operator or flight location.

The gun is completely waterproof and can operate for up to two hours on a single charge. While minus 20 to 60 degrees Celsius is also applicable. The gun weighs only three and a half kilograms.