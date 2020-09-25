The world’s smallest Reuben cube, priced at 18 1,800

Tokyo: Reuben cubes with square colored boxes are used all over the world. In this regard, the Japanese company has created the world’s smallest Reuben cube that can be played with. However, it has an area of ​​9.9 mm on one side and weighs only two grams.

A Japanese company called Mega House Corporation has made this the smallest usable Reuben cube in the world, but its price is also reasonable. The smallest Reuben cube is priced at 18 1,880, with orders being received and customers will be able to get it by the end of the year.

In 1974, Hungary’s Erno Rebek made the Reuben cube under his own name, and in 1980 it became popular all over the world. The Japanese mega house company alone has so far sold about 15 million Reuben cubes. However, the smallest Reuben cube has emerged on the 40th anniversary of the invention, which is made of aluminum on all sides.

According to the company, the Japanese nation is the rope of the Reuben cube and when the Reuben cube first came to Japan in 1980, it sold up to 4 million in the first year.