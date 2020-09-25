CommunityLatest newsTop Stories

The world’s smallest Reuben cube, priced at 18 1,800

By Brian Adam
0
11
The Japanese company has made the world's smallest Reuben cube weighing just two grams, which is worth more than three lakh rupees. Photo: Japan Times
The World's Smallest Reuben Cube, Priced At 18 1,800

Must Read

Community

3 New WhatsApp features that will make your life easier

Abraham - 0
WhatsApp will have important changes that will be mainly focused on keeping you in touch with your favorite stores and facilitating your calls. WhatsApp...
Read more
Community

5 tourist destinations that want to pay for your vacation

Abraham - 0
Tourism worldwide is slowly beginning to normalize. One of the strategies has been to pay for tourists' vacations to visit them. The world will never...
Read more
Entertainment

Know the trick to add Paint to WhatsApp Web and edit photos

Abraham - 0
The classic Paint we all know from Windows can now be integrated into WhatsApp Web to edit and share photos. (Photo: Redaction) Before the awesome...
Read more
Reviews

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite: New HDMI dongles with more power in one and sweeping price in the other

Brian Adam - 0
Two years ago Amazon did not touch its family of HDMI dongles. He did it with the output of the Fire TV Stick 4K,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Japanese company has made the world's smallest Reuben cube weighing just two grams, which is worth more than three lakh rupees. Photo: Japan Times

Tokyo: Reuben cubes with square colored boxes are used all over the world. In this regard, the Japanese company has created the world’s smallest Reuben cube that can be played with. However, it has an area of ​​9.9 mm on one side and weighs only two grams.

A Japanese company called Mega House Corporation has made this the smallest usable Reuben cube in the world, but its price is also reasonable. The smallest Reuben cube is priced at 18 1,880, with orders being received and customers will be able to get it by the end of the year.

In 1974, Hungary’s Erno Rebek made the Reuben cube under his own name, and in 1980 it became popular all over the world. The Japanese mega house company alone has so far sold about 15 million Reuben cubes. However, the smallest Reuben cube has emerged on the 40th anniversary of the invention, which is made of aluminum on all sides.

According to the company, the Japanese nation is the rope of the Reuben cube and when the Reuben cube first came to Japan in 1980, it sold up to 4 million in the first year.

Related Articles

Latest news

Musk and his investors share a rare dose of realism

Brian Adam - 0
Elon Musk has lost his spark - at least that's one way to read investors' reaction to Tuesday's big reveal from Tesla's boss....
Read more
Latest news

HOUSES OF THE OIREACHTAS / Irish by eight out of nine on new Oireachtas committee Friday, September 25 2020 Danny Healy-Rae is the only...

Brian Adam - 0
Eight of the nine members of the new Oireachtas Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee speak Irish. Kerry-based...
Read more
Community

3 New WhatsApp features that will make your life easier

Abraham - 0
WhatsApp will have important changes that will be mainly focused on keeping you in touch with your favorite stores and facilitating your calls. WhatsApp...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©