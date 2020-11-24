The worst environmental disasters in history

Unfortunately, there has been no shortage of environmental disasters on our planet. The word itself, by definition, indicates a phenomenon with a vast impact on the environment and on all the species that live there (including humans). Here are five of these events that, although they may be unknown to most, show that tragedies like these strike from the first to the last, without any distinction. Remembering them will allow us in the future to never make the same big mistakes again?

Dead zone of the Gulf of Mexico

This is one of the aquatic regions that arose as a result of human activity (not counting the garbage island, that’s a separate matter). Is considered the largest “dead zone” in the United States, a large area in the Gulf of Mexico, roughly the size of Tuscany (roughly 20,300 square kilometers), with low, if any, amount of oxygen, capable of killing fish and all other marine life present. Hundreds of fish are often found floating dead in this area, due to the relentless discharge of phosphorus and nitrogenous nutrients in the area. Pollution, needless to say, comes from human activities coupled with other factors, such as urbanization and agriculture, and depletes the oxygen required to support most marine life. Mississippi is not the only one, according to a statistic, there are about 405 dead zones around the world.

Deepwater Horizon

On April 20, 2010, while the Macondo well was being drilled at a depth of 1,500 meters, an explosion occurred on board the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, causing a fire; at that point the oil began to leak relentlessly, at the rate of a thousand barrels a day, without the automatic blocking system being able to stop everything.

After two days, the platform sinks. Of the 126 people on board during the accident, 11 lost their lives and another 17 were injured. The oil spill has gushed out of control for nearly three months. About 4.2 million barrels of oil were lost in the water. This is considered the largest accidental oil spill into the sea in history, which released an area of ​​oil three times the size of Piedmont into the ocean. The consequences are still visible today, with the inhabitants of the sea being born with tumors and malformations.

The Bhopal disaster

On December 3, 1984, a toxic cloud of methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, and quickly spread throughout the city, in what has been termed the worst industrial accident in history. 45 tons of poison gas leaked from the plant and thousands of people died instantly, instantly. Another 15,000-20,000 people died after the accident and half a million people survived with respiratory and eye problems. Subsequent investigations uncovered several security breaches at the facility, including broken, obsolete equipment and a significant lack of staff.

Minamata’s disease

In the early 1950s, residents of Minamata, a small coastal town in southern Japan, began to observe some very strange animal behavior. Cats foamed at their mouths, behaved bizarrely, and launched themselves into the sea, while birds crashed to the ground and fish inexplicably died in the water, rising belly up to the surface.

In a short time, humans also suffered from what became known as Minamata disease, the symptoms were truly terrible: ataxia, paraesthesia in the hands and feet, muscle weakness, impaired vision, hearing damage and difficulty speaking. The culprit finally emerged in 1959, when it was determined that the chemical company Chisso Corporation, one of the largest factories in Minamata, was dumping mercury into the sea as part of its manufacturing process.

This toxin was poisoning people (and animals) who ate local fish and seafood. Chisso continued to release mercury-contaminated wastewater until 1968.

The terrible disaster of Seveso

We are on July 10th, 1976. Un tetrachlorodibenzoparadioxin (TCDD) contaminated vapor plume it was released from a pesticide plant in the city of Seveso, in Lombardy. We are talking about a toxic substance capable of causing damage to the skin, heart, kidneys, liver, stomach and lymphatic system. About 37,000 people were exposed to the highest ever recorded levels of dioxin, a class of chemicals believed to be poisonous and carcinogenic even in micro doses. Over 600 people were evacuated and several thousand were treated for dioxin poisoning. Beyond 80,000 animals were killed to prevent toxins from entering food chains. The incident provided huge amounts of data on dioxin exposure that are still being studied by scientists today.

Unfortunately, these are only 5 of the many environmental disasters that have occurred over the past century. Hope is one: that looking at the past helps us not to make the same mistake in the future. Furthermore, on our pages we have already talked about both Chernobyl and Fukushima.