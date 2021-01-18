The wrong kind of inflation is already coming down the railroad tracks

- Advertisement -

The wrong kind of snow has in the past been blamed for disrupting British train services. For the global economy, the wrong kind of inflation may already be down the road.

The United Nations FAO Food Price Index rose for the seventh consecutive month in December and its annual average hit a three-year high. The index covers cereals such as wheat and rice, vegetable oils, dairy products, meat and sugar. A sustained increase in the prices of these basic products will eventually filter through the prices that consumers pay for daily basic products.

Food and beverages account for about 17% of the inflation basket in the euro zone and about 15% in the United States. It is much less than services but more than energy. Therefore, the continued rise in prices of agricultural products could, over time, boost headline inflation.

Central bankers, from ECB Chief Christine Lagarde to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who always fall short of their inflation targets, have long wanted to see this rebound.

But it can turn out to be an unhelpful kind of price pressure. The poorest in developed economies spend a greater proportion of their income on the basics. For example, US households in the lowest income quintile spent 36% of their income on food in 2019, while those in the highest quintile spent 8%, according to figures from the United States Department of Agriculture. This means that they will be the hardest hit by rising food prices at a time when the economic crisis of Covid-19 has already harmed them more than many other parts of society.

Globally, the same is true of emerging economies, whose populations tend to spend relatively more on food. Take for example Nigeria, the largest economy and most populous country in Africa, where food accounts for about half of the national consumer price index.

That would be less of a problem if economies were growing and workers were able to demand higher wage increases to offset rising inflation. But that’s a pipe dream when even some developed economies, like Britain’s, face the prospect of a double recession after having to impose new closures.

Policy makers who have been praying for higher prices may not like the kind of inflation that agricultural commodities cause.

