The Xiaomi has a presentation date: it arrives next week

Yesterday Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 732G, a processor that would be released in an unspecified Poco mobile. This mobile is none other than the POCO X3 NFC, which will be officially launched in Spain on next September 7.

Xiaomi’s POCO X3 is expected as the logical evolution of the previous POCO X2, and previous leaks have given us good clues about its possible appearance (with a curious module for the cameras) and specifications, among which stand out the display at 120 Hz or the 5,160 mAh capacity battery.

Little left for the LITTLE

Leaked image of the POCO X3 assumptions

Xiaomi quotes us next September 7 at 2:00 p.m. in Spain to meet the POCO X3, which is given the surname NFC. The presentation will take place online, both on the Facebook page of POCO and on the Twitter of Xiaomi Spain.

The Poco X3 NFC is expected as the company’s next mid-range. The leaks have given us a good idea of ​​what to expect, talking about a mobile with Snapdragon 732G, with 6.67-inch 120Hz punch-hole display (that is, there is no motorized camera) and with the fingerprint reader on one side.

As for the camera, not all the details have been leaked, but it would have a 64 megapixel main sensor and that its arrangement in the module is at least peculiar. The front for its part would be 20 megapixels.

Other leaked details are its battery, which would be 5,160 mAh and with support for fast charging of 33W. To confirm these details and the rest, as well as its price, we will have to wait for its official presentation next week.