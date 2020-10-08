The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra could arrive in Spain: 3 Mi Fans will be able to try it

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is one of the most interesting smartphones on the market right now. Not only does it offer great power but it also has the highest rated camera on DxOMark .

The new smartphone comes with a 120 Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, periscope-type telephoto camera with 120x zoom and 120W cable charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is now official: Technical specifications and price The only problem with this smartphone is that it is only available in China… for the moment. Yesterday there were signs of a possible global launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in Spain. An entry in the Mi Community blog indicates that three Mi fans can win the opportunity to test the new smartphone courtesy of Andrew Wong, who is the country manager of Xiaomi Iberia. To get a chance to test the Mi 10 Ultra, fans should follow Wong’s Twitter account, and then reply in the post why they should be selected to test the smartphone. This suggests that Xiaomi could be considering a launch in Spain of the Mi 10 Ultra, and a comment at the end of the post suggests a launch event: Ah … but if you don’t live in Madrid, don’t worry, this doesn’t end here, We already have another ULTRA surprise to come in the next few days. We will be watching to see what Xiaomi announces in the coming days, but it would certainly be excellent news if the Mi 10 Ultra leaves China.

The current prices in China for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra are as follows: