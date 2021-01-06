The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G mid-range is now official

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi, along with its Redmi and POCO brands, have flooded the smartphone market with a huge catalog of devices in every price range. Sometimes they are global models while other times they are restricted to some region. Today, Xiaomi has announced a new device called Mi 10i 5G in India, where the “i” stands for precisely India. Although the company claims that it is a phone made for the Indian market, it shares the same design and almost the same specifications as the Mi 10T Lite and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (China). Starting with its screen, the Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD + LCD screen with a hole-punch camera in the center. The screen has a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz to sync with the frame rate of the content being played. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Mi 10i comes with the 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile platform. The Snapdragon X52 part of the modem supports 5G networks of the mmWave and sub-6 GHz type.

It’s available in options of 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be further expanded with the microSD card. One of the main highlights of the Mi 10i that differentiates it from the Mi 10T Lite is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 108MP sensor. This is a 1 / 1.52 ″ size sensor with a 0.7μm pixel size, which is 15% smaller than the 0.8μm pixel ISOCELL HMX and HM1 sensors. Despite its smaller size, the sensor is better than its predecessors due to the improved light retention of Samsung ISOCELL Plus and Smart ISO technologies in the sensors. Along with the 108MP sensor, the Xiaomi Mi 10i uses an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Mi 10i has a 16MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a 4,820 mAh battery and supports up to 33W of Xiaomi Turbo charging with a charger that is included – unlike the Mi 11 where it is not included by default. It also has two stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Software-wise, the Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Android 11 update has already started to reach various MIUI-powered devices and should be available for the smartphone soon. The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in three variants, with the following prices:

6GB + 64GB – ₹ 20,999 (€ 233)

8GB + 128GB – ₹ 21,999 (€ 245)

8GB + 256GB – ₹ 23,999 (€ 267)

It will be available from January 7 through Amazon India, Mi.com, and other local Xiaomi distributors. At the moment, we have no information on whether it will reach other countries under the same or another name.