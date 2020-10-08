The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon without prior notice

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series is made up of the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Lite Zoom / Mi 10 Youth Edition and Mi 10 Ultra. We already know that Xiaomi is working on two new members of this family: Xiaomi Mi 10T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, and a few hours ago we saw leaked images of the Pro variant. Now, Amazon Spain has added the product pages ahead of time. of Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, confirming the design and some of the specifications At first glance, the phones look very similar. But if you take a closer look, we can see that the Mi 10T comes with a 64MP camera, while the Mi 10T Pro kicks off the 108MP camera.



The Amazon listing also mentions some specifications, although we do not know if they are real or not the final ones. The Pro version has a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 144Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB options. The regular variant has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the price, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is listed for € 640 for the 8GB / 128GB variant and between 665 and 675 euros for the 8GB / 256GB variants depending on the color and the Mi10T with 6GB / 128GB appears for € 547 . To tell the truth, we do not believe that these prices correspond to the real ones, so we have to wait for their official presentation. Update: Amazon Spain has withdrawn the pages of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro.

