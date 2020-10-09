We are a few days away from the launch of the Mi 10T series, which will take place next Wednesday 30 at 14:00 (Spanish time) in an online event. Although we had already seen some leaks of the new smartphones, now press renderings of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have been leaked from all angles, as well as the full specifications of the two devices. The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice The images and specifications have been published on Twitter by Sudhanshu Ambhore and show the two phones in black.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G has a 6.67 ″ IPS LCD screen with a hole in the upper left corner to house a 20MP camera. The screen has a FullHD + resolution, a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. It covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 33W by cable. The Xiaomi Mi 10T has three rear cameras since, although it seems that there are four, the circle above the LED flash does not house a camera. The main camera is a 64MP sensor and the other two are a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera. The spec sheet says the back is also covered by Gorilla Glass 5.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G has stereo speakers with high-resolution audio, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and an infrared emitter on top. There is no headphone jack.



Since the screen is LCD, it does not have a fingerprint reader under the screen but is located on the side. The phone will be available in Black and Silver, weigh 218 grams, and measure 165.1 x 76.4 x 9.33 millimeters.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G also has a 6.67 ″ FHD + IPS LCD screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a hole in the screen for a 20MP front camera. Those who opt for the Pro version will also find a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM, but will have the option to choose between the variant with 128 or 256 GB of storage. The Pro qualifier is due to its rear cameras, as it swaps the 64MP main camera for a 108MP sensor with optical stabilization. It also has a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP macro camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G has stereo speakers, a fingerprint scanner on one side, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, infrared emitter, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual SIM, and Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.



It has the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity with support for 33W fast charging. It will be available in black, blue and silver.