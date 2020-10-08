The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice. Know more. Xiaomi seems to be working on the new Xiaomi Mi 10T series which, apparently, will consist of the new Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. The announcement of the new series could be quite close, since now some leaked renders have appeared of the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro seems to be equipped with a flat screen although the exact size of the screen is not yet known. The right edge of the device has a volume control and also a lateral fingerprint sensor, which suggests that the screen will not be OLED since, if it is, it could be integrated under the screen. The rear appears to be made of glass and features a camera module with three cameras. The main one will be 108 megapixels, but the settings of the other two sensors are not known yet.

It is believed that inside we will find the Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Mi 10T could come with similar specs to the Mi 10T Pro, but it could have a less powerful chipset and 64 megapixel camera. On September 1, Xiaomi announced the arrival of a new member of the Mi 10 series with a new Snapdragon 7 series chipset with 5G connectivity. The device will be priced less than 300 euros. This device could be the Xiaomi Mi 10T.