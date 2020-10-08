Latest newsTech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be seen in all its splendor ahead of time

By Abraham
0
27
1602173046 Xiaomi Mi 10t Pro Render 4.jpg
1602173046 Xiaomi Mi 10t Pro Render 4.jpg

Must Read

Huawei

Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

Abraham - 0
Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The...
Read more
Android

These are the smartphones that are already receiving Android 11

Abraham - 0
Google yesterday published the stable version of Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 2. Android 11 brings a lot of news focused...
Read more
Latest news

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be seen in all its splendor ahead of time

Abraham - 0
The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice. Know more. Xiaomi seems to be working on the new...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Ryzen 5000: Zen 3 architecture seeks to conquer the most gamers in the new AMD processors

Brian Adam - 0
The Ryzen 5000 are now official. After introducing the Ryzen Mobile 4000 earlier this year and launching the Ryzen 4000 for desktops (OEMs only),...
Read more
Abraham

The Xiaomi Mi 10T / 10T Pro appear on Amazon Spain without prior notice. Know more. Xiaomi seems to be working on the new Xiaomi Mi 10T series which, apparently, will consist of the new Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. The announcement of the new series could be quite close, since now some leaked renders have appeared of the Mi 10T Pro. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro seems to be equipped with a flat screen although the exact size of the screen is not yet known. The right edge of the device has a volume control and also a lateral fingerprint sensor, which suggests that the screen will not be OLED since, if it is, it could be integrated under the screen. The rear appears to be made of glass and features a camera module with three cameras. The main one will be 108 megapixels, but the settings of the other two sensors are not known yet.

It is believed that inside we will find the Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, the Mi 10T could come with similar specs to the Mi 10T Pro, but it could have a less powerful chipset and 64 megapixel camera. On September 1, Xiaomi announced the arrival of a new member of the Mi 10 series with a new Snapdragon 7 series chipset with 5G connectivity. The device will be priced less than 300 euros. This device could be the Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Related Articles

Huawei

Huawei FreeLace Pro: Noise-canceling headphones and 24-hour battery life

Abraham - 0
Huawei has presented the Huawei FreeLace Pro headphones with a cable that connects both ends and is comfortable to hang around the neck. The...
Read more
Android

These are the smartphones that are already receiving Android 11

Abraham - 0
Google yesterday published the stable version of Android 11 for all Pixel smartphones from Pixel 2. Android 11 brings a lot of news focused...
Read more
Tech News

AMD Ryzen 5000: Zen 3 architecture seeks to conquer the most gamers in the new AMD processors

Brian Adam - 0
The Ryzen 5000 are now official. After introducing the Ryzen Mobile 4000 earlier this year and launching the Ryzen 4000 for desktops (OEMs only),...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©