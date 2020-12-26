The Xiaomi Mi 11 appears in renders and real images leaked

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is about to be presented and today it has been seen in new leaked press renders that show the next Xiaomi flagship in four colors: blue, purple, white and black. In addition, the filtration does not end there but we can see real images of the Mi 11 that confirm the presence of a 108 MP camera and the presence of stereo speakers. A photo in the Settings section of the Mi 11 indicates that it will have a variant with 12 GB of RAM and will work with MIUI 12.0.9 based on Android 11. The photo of the back shows the texture of the back cover and the square module of the camera.

Xiaomi has started to reveal some details ahead of launch, such as the use of Corning Gorilla’s Gorilla Glass Victus. A promotional video shows that this glass has twice the scratch resistance of the previous generation and is 1.5 times more resistant to drops. The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on December 28, so there is nothing left for us to know all its details.