The Xiaomi Mi 11 can be seen in real photographs

Xiaomi’s next family of flagships is probably made up of the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, and it is getting closer and closer to launch given the large number of leaks. Today we can see some real photos of the phone from its back, which coincide with previous leaks. In the images we can see the real design of the back of the Mi 11. Despite the difference in shape and position of the main camera module, it is somewhat reminiscent of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Information on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is still a bit sparse, but the Pro model is believed to have a 120 Hz QHD + display. In terms of camera setup, the Pro is expected to carry a main camera of 50MP, along with a 12MP periscope-type telephoto lens. We also assume that both models will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset. As for the battery, we have heard that it could have a capacity of 4,780 mAh and 4,970 mAh for the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro, respectively. Finally, both phones are expected to offer 55W fast charging. # gallery-1 {margin: auto; } # gallery-1 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 50%; } # gallery-1 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-1 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

