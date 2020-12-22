The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a presentation date, what can you expect?

- Advertisement -

One of the most anticipated phones of the beginning of 2021 is getting closer and closer to being presented and therefore reaching the market. The fact is that officially there is already a date for it to be announced by the Chinese company and it will not be long for this to occur. We talk about Xiaomi Mi 11.

As indicated on the day chosen by Xiaomi to announce its next high-end phone, the December 28th, and that it will have some details that will be most interesting if the predictions come true. An example of what we say is that it may be the first phone on the market to include the processor Snapdragon 888, a component that is designed to offer very high performance and that will be used by the most powerful devices that are released in 2020.

By the way, if you are interested in following the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi 11 live, the time in Spain in which the event will take place is 12:30, and possibly something else will be announced by the firm (as it usually happens), but at the moment there is no information about it.

What to expect from the Xiaomi Mi 11

Apart from the processor that we have discussed, and which is already a good example of the good things that this mobile will have, it is expected that this terminal includes an AMOLED screen with a maximum frequency of 120 HzTherefore, the consumption of multimedia content will greatly benefit. Besides, everything indicates that this device will have 12 GB RAM, and several storage options where 256 gigs will be an option (but it is by no means ruled out that the Pro variant reaches 512, in order to compete in the highest range on the market).

Xiaomi

In what has to do with autonomy, and being able to know the times of use of course until tests can be carried out, what seems quite clear is that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will include a fast charge of up to 120 W, so it would be close to carrying out complete processes in half an hour … something that is simply impressive if it is achieved. As far as battery amperage is concerned, the standard model will have with 4,780 mAh, while the Pro will reach 4,970, a difference that will be due to the fact that the latter will have a somewhat larger screen.

With everything indicated, and reaching the market this model with Android 11 Inside, this is surely one of the terminals that attracts the most attention at the beginning of the year and keeps Xiaomi in a good line to compete in the high-end of smartphones against companies like Samsung or Huawei.

