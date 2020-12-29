The Xiaomi Mi 11 is now official: the brand presents its new flagship, solving the charger enigma

- Advertisement -

The Chinese company has launched its new flagships before the end of this year 2020, with the new Snapdragon 888 processor as the engine and an extensive controversy that has caused its strategy with the charger. This new Xiaomi is the most powerful and advanced smartphone seen to date. We tell you everything.

Xiaomi Mi 11, main features

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a totally renewed design, totally renewed on its back including a square-format camera module and a front part where the highlight is its curved screen on all four sides, we can’t find one, Quad Curved Display. Xiaomi thus shows that it does not want to follow the strategy of the iPhone 12 and its “Flat” design.

New Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi

Going into the technical aspects, this new Xiaomi has a 6.81-inch screen with a density of 515PPI and with latest generation Gorilla Glass Victos protection. It is composed of a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with 2K resolution and has an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (30, 60, 90 and 120 Hz). It has HDR10 + support and 10-bit colors. In addition, it is able to offer us a brightness of up to 1500 nits.

If we go inside, this Xiaomi sweeps everything, incorporates a powerful Snapdragon 888, a processor manufactured in 5nm whose maximum frequency reaches 2.84GHz. In combination it is added 8 / 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) and a 128 / 256GB storage (UFS 3.1).

Triple camera with 108 megapixels

New Xiaomi Mi 11 Xiaomi

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a triple camera module. his 108 megapixel main sensor 7-layer lens promises fantastic results. This lens is accompanied by two other 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 5-megapixel macro sensors. The front camera housed in the front hole reaches 20 megapixels.

If we talk about battery, the Xiaomi Mi 11 adds a capacity of 4,600mAh. This has 55W fast charge, with a 50W wireless charging and one 10W reversible load.

Ending now, we find a dream connectivity and multimedia section. We are facing a terminal compatible with 5G networks, stereo sound thanks to the inclusion of Harman Kardon signature dual handheld speaker. There are also the main connections such as WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 or USB-C connection. Of course, we will not find a headphone jack, or FM radio.

The great controversy, with and without charger?

It seems that the company after the controversies of the last hours, has reversed at the last minute, and this Xiaomi Mi 11 will be sold two versions of the Mi 11, one without cable or charger in the box, and another with the cable and the 55W fast charger, both for the same price.

However, Xiaomi Spain has clarified that, “this strategy is only for China”, since they still cannot confirm that it is the same for the rest of the markets.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available in different colors: blue, black, white and two special versions in leather finish of violet and brown colors. Its price is:

Xiaomi Mi 11 8 / 128GB : 3,999 yuan, about 500 euros to change.

: 3,999 yuan, about 500 euros to change. Xiaomi Mi 11 8 / 256GB : 4,299 yuan, about 538 euros to change.

: 4,299 yuan, about 538 euros to change. Xiaomi Mi 11 12 / 256GB: 4,699 yuan, about 588 euros to change.

At the moment it has been launched for China. But its Global version will be announced in a few weeks, as well Xiaomi Spain has already confirmed it.

