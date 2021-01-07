The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite appears in FCC showing its characteristics

- Advertisement -

At the end of December last year, the Asian firm presented the Xiaomi Mi 11, the company’s new flagship. It was an open secret that very soon we would see two new versions, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and the Mi 11 Pro. Now, we know more details of the most decaffeinated model.

More than anything because the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has just been listed in the FCC, the Federal Communications Commission of the United States. Say that it is an essential requirement to be able to launch a terminal in western markets, so it is clear that this mobile is about to be presented.

And, through this process we have been able to know part of the technical characteristics that appear registered regarding the terminal.

These will be the characteristics of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite data FCC

To begin with, the firm has opted for a regular in the mid-range to give life to its Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. In this way, under the hood of this device we find a processor Snapdragon 732G. A very solvent SoC, but that not compatible with 5G networks, so this model already loses one of the strengths of the original Mi 11.

According to the data that has been leaked through the FCC, Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite will have a battery between 4,150 and 4,250 mAh depending on the model. In both cases there will be a 33W fast charge, more than enough for a mid-range device.

enlarge photo Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite The Pixel

As you may have seen, two versions are expected that will differ mainly due to internal storage, since both models will have 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of capacity.

Obviously, and how could it be otherwise, this mid-range phone will have WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1, to guarantee the best connectivity options. And watch out for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite screen, which points out ways.

More than anything because we will be facing a panel of which we do not know the screen diagonal, but it is confirmed through the FCC that it will have a 120 Hz refresh, in addition to the perforated front camera at the top of the screen. The technology they will bet on? At the moment a complete mystery, although rumors point to an AMOLED panel to enjoy excellent image quality.

Moving on to the photographic section, in this case the firm has integrated a triple lens module, with a first 64-megapixel sensor, supported by an 8-megapixel super wide-angle, plus a third 5-megapixel sensor for macro photography.

Regarding the price and possible launch date, at the moment it is a complete mystery, although rumors suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite would not exceed 300 euros to change.

