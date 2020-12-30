Tech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could arrive in February with better cameras and faster charging

By Abraham
The Xiaomi Mi 11 was officially announced yesterday as the first smartphone with Snapdragon 888. While earlier this year, the Chinese manufacturer announced the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro together, yesterday the company did not say anything about the model. Now, the well-known leak source Digital Chat Station has indicated that the Mi 11 Pro will arrive after the Chinese Spring Festival (that is, the Lunar New Year), which will take place on February 12. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones come with identical screen, chipset and front camera. Both phones have four rear cameras, one of them being 108 megapixels. However, their auxiliary cameras were different and, in addition, they came with batteries of different sizes. Therefore, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is likely to borrow the 6.81-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 20-megapixel front camera and 108-megapixel main rear camera from the Mi 11 phone. However, the rear camera setup of the Mi 11 Pro could have different auxiliary lenses and a different battery. According to Digital Chat Station, the Mi 11 Pro will have better cameras and faster charging capabilities. It remains to be seen whether the phone comes with a 100 or 120 W fast charger. Additionally, the Mi 11 Pro could be the company’s first phone with an under-display camera.

