The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro shows its design in a leaked image

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Mi 11 was presented a few weeks ago, but a “Pro” model is on the way that will surpass it in performance. An image has just been leaked on Weibo where we can see the future “Pro” model in various colors and with a design that looks quite similar to the renders we saw earlier this month. The 120x inscription that we can read on the camera module refers to the maximum 120x zoom (including digital zoom), as the lens is expected to offer 10x optical magnification, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra that we reviewed a few days ago. This also makes it likely that one of the other three cameras offers an intermediate zoom of around 3x. And of course another one of the cameras should be the 108MP camera we saw on the Mi 11. The other could be an ultra wide angle lens. On the front, the display is expected to be the same as the one on the Mi 11: a 6.81 ″ AMOLED panel with a 1440p + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 480 Hz touch sample rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Unofficial image of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro generated from the information leaked a few weeks ago The Mi 11 Pro will have the best Xiaomi charging technology, according to rumors. This includes the 120W wired charging that we saw on the Mi 10 Ultra, as well as support for the 80W wireless charger that was announced late last year. That will be able to fill the phone’s 4,000 mAh battery in just 19 minutes. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro should be announced in February, after the Chinese New Year (February 12).