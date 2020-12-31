The Xiaomi Mi 11 supports Multi-link 5.0 for a transparent switch between networks

- Advertisement -

Zhang Guoquan, director of the smartphone system software department at Xiaomi, the newly announced Mi 11 arrives with Multi-link 5.0, a functionality to switch between networks without interruptions. This allows users to have a seamless connection experience when using their smartphone for functions such as video calls or voice calls. This functionality also helps when playing on mobile. The Chinese giant has been listening to users and has made improvements to the Mi 11 to offer a better experience. According to the company, this change between networks occurs in just milliseconds, so it goes unnoticed by users. The company has even listed a few scenarios where Multi-link 5.0 can be useful:

When entering / exiting the range of a saved WiFi network and switching between WiFi and mobile data.

Switch to mobile data when the WiFi signal is too weak. For example, a user who walks into the garden of his house while making a video call

In offices or houses that have several WiFi routers, since the change between networks occurs according to speed and signal strength thanks to Multi link 5.0.