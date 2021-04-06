The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi Band 5 share the same (mini) screen, do you know why?

- Advertisement -

When Xiaomi released the Mi 11, in particular, it did not release a “Pro” version. Rumors, however, indicated that more top versions would come to the market later. And last week it became official, the brand launched its new smartphones Mi 11 Pro, Ultra, and Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: a smartphone with a lot of personality

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was released in style as the most top phone of the entire 11 series of the brand. With a screen of 6.81 inches AMOLED with WQHD + resolution, 120Hz and 480Hz touch refresh rate. With the most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 888, with a RAM of 8GB and internal storage is 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi Band 5 share the same (mini) screen

But what most attracted the attention of the entire presentation of this smartphone was the small panel located in the back area, next to the camera area, and will have the purpose of being able to take selfies with the best possible photographic quality, since Photographs can be perfectly framed using the rear camera, so selfies will greatly increase their quality.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi Band 5 share the same (mini) screen Xiaomi

Although, many of us joked about the similarity of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s secondary screen with the firm’s own smart bracelets, the truth is that we were not so far from reality as for its origin.

Confirmed by the CEO of Xiaomi

All these data revealed by different means have been confirmed by Lei Jun, CEO and co-founder of Xiaomi. This has commented to the media that the secondary screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is exactly the same OLED screen has the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 installed, obviously we are talking about its panel, which is the same.

A good strategy on the part of the brand since the screen of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It is totally valid for the task that you must perform in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Since it is used to view notifications, the charging status or directly and as the most prominent function is to view our face to use the main camera as a selfie camera.

In short, a master move by the Asian brand Xiaomi, which has managed to take advantage of a product already on the market and has given it a second life in the form of the secondary screen of the Mi 11 Ultra.

