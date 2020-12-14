The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented on December 29, according to Gizmochina

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi’s next great mobile, which should be the line to follow for 2021, seems to be going ahead. According to rumors, The Chinese brand would unveil the Xiaomi Mi 11 on December 29. It is not clear whether during a world event or just for China; We do know that it will be one of the first phones to mount the new Snapdragon 888.

It cannot be said that we have had too much rest during 2020 when it comes to new mobiles. If we look back, the trend of renew established smartphone families as soon as possible; whether they are mid-range or high-end. And if the Samsung Galaxy S21 would have advanced in mid-January of next year, Xiaomi would also have stepped on the accelerator of the Mi 11. February, the presentation date of the Xiaomi Mi 10, we move on to this same December.

We would see the Xiaomi Mi 11 on December 29

Image by Ben Geskin

As we progress in the beginning, the filing date is leaked and unofficial. Xiaomi has not yet definitively advanced the day, although internally it should be known. In fact, and according to sources from Gizmochina, the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 would be much earlier than usual.

During Qualcomm’s presentation, several manufacturers advanced the early installation of the Snapdragon 888 in their next phones. Xiaomi was one of those that ensured the prompt availability of the processor in the Mi 11 family. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, has already made it official that the brand had almost available said Xiaomi Mi 11, so December 29 sounds like a more than plausible date. Even so, we must take the data with reservations until the brand confirms it definitively.

Despite the fact that December 29 seems to be the date that does not imply that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be sold a little later: arrival in stores could be delayed to the first weeks of 2021. And we do not know if the presentation will be only for China or also for the rest of the countries; the safest thing is that it first appears in Chinese territory and soon after internationally. CES would be a good setting for the global event.

Via | Gizmochina

Image | Ben Geskin