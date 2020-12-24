Latest newsTech NewsMobile

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will debut a much faster LPDDR5 RAM

By Abraham
0
0
Analisis Xiaomi Mi 10 Teknofilo 26.jpg
Analisis Xiaomi Mi 10 Teknofilo 26.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

It is no secret that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will come packed with high-end components like the Snapdragon 888, but it seems that the new flagship will also include a special RAM. Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing has published some details about the type of RAM that the Mi 11 will carry. It is not surprising that the Mi 11 comes with LPDDR5 RAM, but the surprising thing is that it will not be the same type of memory as It can be found in the Xiaomi Mi 10. The latest device from the Chinese manufacturer will carry faster LPDDR5 memory and to help explain the difference, Xiaomi has published a graph. In the graph we can see the conventional LPDDR5 memory running at 5,500 Mb / s and the ultra-fast LPDDR5 that can reach 6,400 Mb / s, which represents a performance improvement of 16%.

So not only will the Xiaomi Mi 11 be the first smartphone to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 when it is unveiled on December 28, but it will also be the trendsetter with this ultra-fast LPDDR5 RAM. Faster RAM means better system performance, which is something all smartphone users can appreciate.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

How to easily convert an audiobook to an MP3 file

Brian Adam - 0
Audiobooks are increasingly used by users and it is possible to listen to a novel comfortably while walking (and it is impossible to hold...
Read more
Latest news

OnePlus 9E: This will be the affordable flagship of OnePlus

Abraham - 0
We've been hearing for a long time that the upcoming OnePlus 9 series will consist of three flagships. Now Android Central has gotten more...
Read more
iphone

Samsung deletes ads where it mocked the iPhone 12 for not including a charger

Abraham - 0
Last year, when Samsung did away with the headphone jack on its flagships, it deleted old ads mocking Apple for doing this years earlier....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©