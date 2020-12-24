The Xiaomi Mi 11 will debut a much faster LPDDR5 RAM

- Advertisement -

It is no secret that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will come packed with high-end components like the Snapdragon 888, but it seems that the new flagship will also include a special RAM. Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing has published some details about the type of RAM that the Mi 11 will carry. It is not surprising that the Mi 11 comes with LPDDR5 RAM, but the surprising thing is that it will not be the same type of memory as It can be found in the Xiaomi Mi 10. The latest device from the Chinese manufacturer will carry faster LPDDR5 memory and to help explain the difference, Xiaomi has published a graph. In the graph we can see the conventional LPDDR5 memory running at 5,500 Mb / s and the ultra-fast LPDDR5 that can reach 6,400 Mb / s, which represents a performance improvement of 16%.

So not only will the Xiaomi Mi 11 be the first smartphone to carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 when it is unveiled on December 28, but it will also be the trendsetter with this ultra-fast LPDDR5 RAM. Faster RAM means better system performance, which is something all smartphone users can appreciate.