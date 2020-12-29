The Xiaomi Mi 11 with a 6.8 ″ 2K screen and Snapdragon 888 is now official

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi today launched the long-awaited Mi 11 in China today, the latest flagship of its popular line of Mi smartphones. The Mi 11 offers arrives with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, 2K AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 108MP 8K main camera and SOUND BY Harman Kardon dual speakers. All this in a slim and light 8.06mm body, and priced at 3,999 yuan (€ 500). It will be available for reservation in China from tonight.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 World Debut

The Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, which is manufactured using the advanced 5nm process. ARM’s Cortex-X1 core has been designed for maximum performance and, together with the new A78, offers the best energy efficiency to date. These cores combined provide a 35% CPU performance boost as well as 20% more power efficiency.

The Adreno 660 GPU achieves its biggest performance leap yet, offering up to 35% more graphics power compared to the previous generation. In terms of AI, Qualcomm’s new 6th generation engine incorporates a Hexagon 780 processor and offers 26 combined TOPS, 73% more than the previous generation. Accompanied by this chip we find the best combination of storage for smartphones available on the market: 3200MHz LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

6.8 ″ AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

The Mi 11 features a 6.81 ″ four-sided curved AMOLED panel and a 3200 × 1440 WQHD + resolution. The display is made from the new E4 light-emitting material and offers a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits, which means that even the brightest sunlight will not be a problem. The Mi 11 supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an ultra-high touch sampling rate of 480 Hz. Furthermore, it also offers a color display with high fidelity (JNCD = 0.38). The new color calibration algorithm developed by Xiaomi makes the screen more accurate.

For an even better user experience, the Mi 11 uses the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, with better resistance to scratches and shocks that protects the screen from rubbing and accidental drops, allowing the Mi 11 to reduce the need of cases and screen protectors. The Mi 11 has received an A + rating from DisplayMate, the world’s leading professional display review institution.

108MP 8K camera and computational photography

The Mi 11 adopts a 108MP 8K main camera with a 1 / 1.33 ″ large image sensor with OIS support and pixel binning (4 in 1) with 1.6μm large pixels. In addition, the 123 ° ultra-wide angle and 50mm telemacro cameras make it possible to unleash the creative side by experimenting with the Mi 11’s panoramic view for landscape, group or macro scenes.

The Mi 11 also has multiple built-in creative video software solutions. Computational photography capabilities leverage hardware components by using algorithms to improve image quality and brightness, as well as to greatly reduce noise in images. The Mi 11 comes with video filters covering various styles widely used in the film industry, allowing users to capture their own videos with a cinematic effect. Additionally, users can now capture videos with the zoom effect popularized by Alfred Hitchcock, freeze time, as well as other cinema-quality video effects with just one click.

Powerful 4,600 mAh battery in a slim body

Xiaomi has optimized the design of numerous components to offer a light and thin device that does not compromise on power and functionality. Its lightweight and slim body make it comfortable to hold. Although it is extremely thin and light, the Mi 11 carries a huge 4,600 mAh battery to guarantee battery life throughout the day. It supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired fast charging that can fully charge the device in just 45 minutes, as well as 50W wireless – the fastest of any mass-produced device – that can fill the phone’s battery in 53 minutes. You can also come to the rescue of your friends with 10W wireless reverse charging.

In an effort to protect the environment, the standard version of Mi 11 in mainland China will no longer be equipped with a charger in the box, while there will be a version with a separate 55W GaN charger. Both versions will be offered at the same price, allowing users to buy according to their needs. Additionally, the Mi 11 is equipped with two speakers with Harman Kardon sound. The Bluetooth sharing option allows users to connect two Bluetooth headsets at the same time, so that they can listen to the same music and watch the same movies with their loved ones during long-distance travel or at other times. Functions such as the infrared emitter, dual frequency GPS and multifunctional NFC are also included in the Mi 11.

MIUI 12.5, a small update with big changes

Mi 11 will arrive with MIUI 12.5, with new improvements in privacy and security, as well as Super Wallpapers, animations, haptic response ,. system optimizations and other new features. Additionally, kernel memory usage has been optimized by 20%, and system operations are designed to use 32% less memory and deliver a 17% decrease in power consumption.

Super Wallpapers consume 40% less power under MIUI 12.5, allowing the system to operate more smoothly while conserving battery life. The new MIUI also offers maximum efficiency for multitasking between smartphones and computers with Android and Windows integration.

Availability and price

Mi 11 offers multiple colors to choose from: midnight gray, horizon blue and frost white in frosted glass, as well as lilac purple and honey beige in vegetable leather. The glass version is 8.06mm thick and weighs 196g, while the leather device is 8.56mm thick but only weighs 194g. Mi 11 will be available in three variants in China:

8GB + 128GB: 3,999 yuan (€ 500)

8GB + 256GB: 4,299 yuan (€ 538)

12GB + 256GB: 4,699 yuan (€ 588)

Pre-orders will start at 10pm tonight through Xiaomi’s official sales channels in mainland China.

Technical specifications

screen 6.81 ”AMOLED quad-curve DotDisplay with TrueColor Aspect ratio 20: 9, WQHD + Refresh rate 120 Hz Touch sampling rate 480 Hz Contrast ratio: 5,000,000: 1 (typical) 900 nits (typical), 1500 nits maximum brightness (typical) Color gamut: DCI-P3. JNCD≈0.38 ， △ E≈0.41 10-bit HDR 10+ Color Depth, SGS Eye Care Certification Colors Anti-reflective glass: Gray / Blue / White Vegan leather: Violet / Beige Building Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.06mm 196g （glass） 164.3mm x 74.6mm x 8.56mm 194g （skin） performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm manufacturing process Octa-core design, ultra-large core Arm Cortex-X1 AdrenoTM 660 GPU, 6th generation Qualcomm AI engine X60 modem for 5G connectivity LPDDR5 3200MHz memory RAM + UFS 3.1 storage Variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB Rear camera 108MP 1 / 1.33 ”wide angle, f / 1.85, 7P– OIS lens, AF 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel 13MP ultra wide angle 123 ° FOV, f / 2.4 5MP telemacro f / 2.4, AF (3cm-10cm) Frontal camera 20MP 0.8μm pixel size, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel f / 2.4 Connectivity Dual SIM, dual 5G standby Wi-Fi 6 NFC and USB Type-C multifunctional infrared emitter Unlocking On-screen fingerprint reader with heart rate monitoring Face unlock Load 4,600 mAh battery Fast charging 55W wired and 50W wireless Reverse wireless charging 10W Sound Dual Speakers, SOUND BY Harman Kardon Hi-Res Audio Certified Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certified Motor X-axis linear vibration motor SW MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Variants 8GB + 128GB 8GB + 256GB 12GB + 256GB