The Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker is now available to buy in Spain

We have been a few weeks in the segment of smart speakers with virtual assistants is suffering a deep earthquake that affects the main companies that have bets in that market. Amazon presented new more attractive and competitive models in September, Google did the same with its Nest Home, which has completely redesigned it, and Apple also wants to say something about it thanks to that Homepod Mini that it presented last Tuesday together with the iPhone 12 .

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker. Xiaomi

So is there room for someone else? Well yes, it seems that Xiaomi wants to see them face to face with those three giants and their Mi Smart Speaker has just joined the battle. This smart speaker is now available since Xiaomi has just put it on sale on its official page in our country for a really interesting price.

Offers Google Assistant, not your own

An important detail that already alerted us when we learned of the launch of this Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker in India is that This speaker does not come with the artificial intelligence created by the Chinese, XiaoAI, but integrates that of Google so it is evident that its commercial path has more to do with its consumption abroad than in the interior of China. Hence, the brand seems to have worked in a hurry with the aim of putting it on sale in as many countries as possible for a Christmas campaign that is going to be held in doggy style.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker. Xiaomi

This Mi Smart Speaker replicates the formula of other companies that not only want their users to use this device to ask Google’s voice for things, but also want to enjoy listening to music with competent quality. Hence This Xiaomi model offers a power of 12W, install some 63.5mm drivers. and that it maintains full compatibility with Chromecast. So you can send all kinds of content from any music app currently on the market: YouTube Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Amazon Music, etc. The list, as you well know, is practically endless.

In addition to the above, These Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker arrive with DTS certification, wifi and bluetooth connectivity, in case we want to make a direct connection without going through Chromecast. As we say, you already have it available at a price of 49.99 euros and if you buy it between today and the 18th, you will get a gift My LED Smart Bulb Essential.

