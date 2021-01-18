Tech NewsMobile

The Xiaomi Mi Watch arrives in Spain for € 129.99 (or € 99.99 until January 20)

By Abraham
Xiaomi today announced the arrival of Mi Watch in Spain. This workout companion for fitness enthusiasts offers over 100 customizable dials as well as six strap colors. Weighing 32 grams, this wearable is comfortable for both exercise and long daily use. The “Sports” function allows activity tracking of up to 117 exercise modes. Mi Watch also provides 24-hour tracking of many health metrics such as heart rate or monitoring of blood oxygen level. Thanks to a 16-day battery life on just two hours of charging, users only need to plug in the device twice a month for uninterrupted use. Mi Watch also comes equipped with a wide range of auxiliary functions, such as support for notifications WITH emoticons, the shutter function of the smartphone camera, voice control or advanced navigation. On sale from € 129.99, Mi Watch can be purchased from today at www.mi.com/es, Mi Stores, Amazon, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt. As a launch promotion, this device can be purchased for € 99.99 from today until January 20.

