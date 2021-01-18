The Xiaomi Mi Watch available in Spain: main features and price

- Advertisement -

From the moment of its presentation just over a week ago, the Xiaomi Mi Watch It has been on the lips of many people, becoming one of the most desired smartwatches by many of them.

The new smart watch of the Asian manufacturer has not been requested and is now available for purchase in our country. Xiaomi has announced that its new smartwatch is already on sale in Spain. The Mi Watch joins the Mi Watch Lite that was already on sale and can be purchased in the country for 99.99 euros (limited time) and 59.99 euros, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Watch: with 16 days of autonomy and AMOLED screen

Before starting to summarize the benefits of this smartwatch, it must be emphasized that this Xiaomi Mi Watch sold in Spain is not the same Mi Watch sold in China. They just share the same name. Nor is it the Mi Watch Revolve sold in India. This smart watch It is the international version of the Mi Watch Color Sports Edition It has an SpO2 sensor.

It has a has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. Users will have to choose from over 100 watch faces that match their style or mood for the day.

The Mi Watch has support for 117 sports modes (17 professional training modes and 100 extended training modes). With the FirstBeat algorithm, Xiaomi says that the smartwatch can monitor and analyze with accuracy more than 30 key data points, including the heart rate, speed and calories burned. It also has automatic training detection and will stop when you do.

In addition it also counts with sleep tracking, the watch monitors vital signs, stress and has a built-in breathing training exercise to help you quickly relieve physical and mental stress. Xiaomi as a feature highlighted by its novelty and recent popularity, has added a SpO2 sensor that measures your blood oxygen level.

The watch offers a waterproof of 5 ATM, with Gps GLONASS, Galileo and BDS. Its 420mAh battery will provide 16 days of battery life in typical use mode, but it goes up to 22 days in basic mode and will drop to 50 hours for training mode (GPS on).

Price and availability

Get the new #MiWatch at an advance price for a limited time from January 18 to 20. Remember that later you can get yours for € 129.99 in #Mistores, https://t.co/b7jNBpQQzd, #Amazon, @The English Court and @MediaMarkt_es https://t.co/auC8T98iFK pic.twitter.com/2B8bv5uL6c

– Xiaomi Spain (@XiaomiEspana) January 15, 2021

The Mi Watch comes in Beige, Black and Navy color. It has a price of 129.99 euros, but it is currently on sale at a limited price (which ends January 20), where the watch can be purchased for only 99.99 euros.

>