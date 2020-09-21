The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color finally leaves China, soon in Spain?

You already know how the launch process is for practically all devices launched by the Chinese, which first they focus on supplying their national market and then, as the weeks (and months) go by, they remember that there are other countries in the world full of fans of the brand eagerly awaiting the arrival of all these products.

And wearables are one of those most successful lines from the Chinese, with smartbands that combine good quality workmanship and hardware with a bomb-proof knockdown price. Well, that last object of desire had a name more than clear: that of the Mi Watch Color, the watch with a circular dial that has been in Chinese stores since June.

First pitch away from home

It was Xiaomi’s own Tiwtter account in India which published a message a few hours ago in which it comes to set the date at which this watch will be presented in that country, with a teaser that invites us to participate in an online event that will take place on September 29 and that will be named “# SmartLiving2021”.

Wait till you SEe Mi. 😉Watch out for some crazy #IOT products at # SmarterLiving2021.RT🔄 if you have been waiting for this one. pic.twitter.com/h5FJIHsecz

– My India # SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 17, 2020

In that teaser that you have just above, it can be clearly seen what appears to be the sphere of a Xiaomi Mi Watch Color, only they do not reveal its possible name (maybe SE?) With which it will reach the Indian market. Remember that In recent months, it has been speculated that in its international launch it will adopt the name of Xiaomi Mi Watch SE or Revolve, as seen when an explicit reference appeared within the Chinese app for configuring and managing their wearables on Android.

That this Xiaomi Mi Watch Color (or whatever they call it) arrives in India is not what really interests us but rather the fact that the Chinese seem to have already started the whole international launch process, which could find this watch in Spain sooner rather than later. Something that would not hurt if we take into account that we are talking about a device whose price, on the other hand, barely exceeds 100 euros. A watch with a very careful finish, with two buttons, generous display and metal materials that give the device a lot of presence. Without a doubt, it seems that something is moving and soon we could have it officially in our country.

