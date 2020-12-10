Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is already official: great autonomy at a better price?

By Brian Adam
The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is already official: great autonomy at a better price?
The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite Is Already Official: Great Autonomy

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is already official: great autonomy at a better price?

We have been listening to siren songs for a few weeks now around a new cheap smartwatch from Xiaomi. Y on all the ballots appeared the Lite version of a Redmi Watch that has garnered great criticism, So now we should not be surprised by this movement of the Chinese, who once again offer a product as attractive as it is full of virtues.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite.

As we tell you, this new Xiaomi model is practically a twin brother of the Redmi Watch so it has all the earmarks that it is a device designed for a specific number of markets in which one brand works better than another. Even so, it is a tremendously interesting watch that not only offers a multitude of features, but a design based on the best-selling model in this product segment: the Apple Watch.

No digital crown but with many options

That digital crown has been replaced by a button on the right side (as is customary) and a very compact body that houses a 1.4-inch screen with 320×320 pixels resolution. In addition, it offers a design with bezels around it that give it a much more modern look and a finish in colors that go from black to pink, but without forgetting ivory, olive and navy blue.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite.

As a good smartwatch, the user lives not only by design and screen, soand incorporates a whole series of functions that are already common to these devices, such as the ability to customize the spheres (there is more freedom than in the case of Apple Watch), sports suite with specific training modes for different types of exercise (outdoor running, cycling, swimming, cricket, etc.) and Of course, sleep monitoring and heart rate meters thanks to a sensor located at the bottom of the smartwatch.

Another important detail of a watch of this type is that of autonomy. This Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite has a 230 mAh battery. which, according to the manufacturer, is capable of keeping the device on and in standby mode for nine days. However, if we abuse GPS, for example, those numbers fall apart until just 10 am, so we will have to be careful about which functions we use and which ones not. As is customary in Xiaomi, this Mi Watch Lite It is also waterproof and we can submerge it to withstand up to 5ATM. Although this new watch is official, the Chinese have not yet revealed the price or the final launch date.

